Total War: Pharaoh Announces New Massive Update In The Works

SEGA and Creative Assembly released a new blog today for Total War: Pharaoh, revealing plans for a ton of new content and updates.

Article Summary Total War: Pharaoh update includes four new factions: Babylon, Assyria, Mycenae, and Troy.

Over 80 new Mesopotamian units and 70 reworked units will be introduced in the game.

A new Dynasty system is coming, bringing mortality and succession for faction leaders.

The campaign map expands, adding the regions of Mesopotamia and the Aegean for exploration.

SEGA and Creative Assembly released a new blog this week for Total War: Pharaoh, revealing a new major update is on the horizon. Some of the major revealed for this one is that new units and cultures would be coming with four new factions, as you'll see Babylon, Assyria, Mycenae and Troy be added to the mix. As well as 80 new Mesopotamian units and 70 reworked units. You'll also be getting a new Dynasty system, as well as an expansion of the campaign map with new regions to visit. We have a snippet from the blog below as we now wait to see when this will all happen.

Total War: Pharaoh – Upcoming 2024 Updates

In terms of the content you can expect to experience, prepare to embark on a conquest across a map that has greatly increased in size as we add the renowned and highly requested regions of Mesopotamia and the Aegean to the conflict alongside the playable cultures of Babylon, Assyria, Mycenae and Troy. Whilst within the strategic campaign layer, you will have access to all new mechanics such as the Dynasty system which adds mortality and succession to the faction leaders' quest to leave behind a legacy that will survive the ages. And finally, within battle you can expect over 80 new units for the Mesopotamian factions, alongside the addition of over 70 reworked units from a Total War Saga: TROY.

Given that this update will make some big changes to the way in which Total War: Pharaoh plays, we will be taking steps to ensure that you still have the choice to experience the original campaign should you wish to. We'll reveal more information on how this will be achieved in a later instalment. On another note, we've made it clear that we're keen to improve the level of transparency we exhibit across all our products to ensure that you have a better understanding of what we're working on, as well as how and why we make certain design decisions. With this in mind, we want you to come on this Bronze-Age journey with us to help us begin to find the right path to a greater developer-community collaboration.

