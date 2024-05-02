Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: MapleStory

MapleStory Adds New Playable Class & Mayple Island Events

Nexon is celebrating the 19th Anniversary of MapleStory with an all new character class to play as, along with several new events.

Article Summary Nexon celebrates MapleStory's 19th Anniversary with new class Forest Child Lynn.

Revamped Beast Tamer class now introduces fresh graphics, skills, and gameplay.

Mayple Island Events bring daily missions, exclusive rewards, and nostalgic minigames.

Join the Maple Express, enjoy Mayple Adventure, and dance away at Club V with Maplers.

Nexon released a new update for MapleStory this week, as players now have a couple of new additions to enjoy for the 19th Anniversary. First off, the new Forest Child Lynn will offer some new options as it is a revamp of Beast Tamer. Meanwhile, players who are Level 101+ have a new set of events to take part in over on Mayple Island. We have more details about all of these below from the devs.

MapleStory New Playable Class: Forest Child Lynn!

Beast Tamer is getting revamped to Forest Child, Lynn with a complete make-over such as new graphics, skill animations and a reworked skill system to improve her gameplay! The Forest Child is a human who over innumerable reincarnations over the ages has communicated with the Spirit Guides and Forest Master, Gaia, to help protect the forest. The Forest Child can only awaken by remembering the names of the Spirit Guides. Will you help Lynn awaken and bring about the circulation of the forest's powers? The introduction of Lynn comes with an attendance check event, where Lynn characters Lv.101+ can participate in the event by hunting monsters. Don't forget to claim the exclusive Lynn-themed rewards such as Lynn Outfit and Weapon set, Lotus Petal Mount, Lil Gaia Pet, Great Tree Chair, and more during this limited-time event!

Mayple Island Events

The anniversary update features jam-packed Mayple Island Events! Join your fellow Maplers and take part in numerous events such as the Mayple's Heartwarming Dream, Mayple Memoria, Maple Express and more! Get started with the Mayple Wish Orb which collects Sparkling Dream Pieces to maintain the dream island of Mayple Island. Fill the Wish Orb with wishes and receive rich gifts by participating in the following missions every day – Mayple Adventure, Mayple Fiesta, and Mayple Challengers.

Mayple Adventure features Dungeon Blast and Frozen Blast where you team up with other players (cross-world matchmaking available) to earn MapleStory EXP points. Each player may choose one of the following characters (no overlap): Warrior, Magician, Bowman, Thief. In this nostalgic arcade-style minigame where strategizing with friends using each character's playstyle is crucial to defeating the final boss, are you ready for this adventure? In Mayple Fiesta, help Mariela bloom Mayple flowers and recover sparkling memories that are important to Mayple Island. Activate the skill and hunt monsters around your level to fill up the gauge and receive EXP and Mayple Leaves which you can use to trade in for enhancement rewards in the event shops.

Also, participate in different minigames with Maple Challengers! Flana has prepared a variety of minigames for everybody that will change as the weeks go on. Compete for the highest score in Infinity Race by racing against others, try your dance moves in the Club V Dance Party, and more in order to earn Maple Candy that you can trade in for special cosmetic items! Experience the magic of the Forest with New Class Lynn during this special anniversary Update, and make sure to enjoy lots of fun-filled, exciting events and minigames with your fellow Maplers on the fantastic Mayple Island!

