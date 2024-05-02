Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Full Circle, Skate, skateboard, skateboarding

Electronic Arts Provides New Update Video On New "Skate." Game

Electronic Arts released a new devleoper video this week, providing more details about skate. and what they've been working on.

Article Summary New developer video unveils insights into the skate. game and its progress.

San Vansterdam comes to life with extensive character customization options.

skate. features both earned and premium in-game currencies for unlocking items.

Real-life skateboarding brands like Vans and Girl are integrated in the game.

Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle released a new dev video this week for their upcoming game skate., as they provided a better insight as to what they've been working on. Several members of the team sat down to discuss the latest game and how they're bringing the fictional world of San Vansterdam to life. Among the topics discussed include options to make a skater however you see fit, and brand partnerships you'll see throughout the game as they're working with the companies who design boards, clothing, and more. Enjoy the video above as we have snippets below from their latest blog.

Character Customization

Five points if you can guess what we're about to say… we're working on it! Our goal is to hit the sweet spot between realism and stylization with our art style and characters. We're going to give you a lot of tools and options to express yourself and show off your personality. Players can customize their character's wardrobe, body height and shape and features however they see fit. Self-expression, accessibility and inclusivity are core to skate. and we believe that skateboarding is for everyone. You can be whoever you aspire to be in San Vansterdam.

Cosmetics

There will be a range of clothing options; tops, pants, headwear, eyewear, footwear and even socks. From real-world brands to fan favorites like our skeleton outfit (IYKYK), you'll be able to build a wardrobe full of variety to bring your own personal style out in San Van. And of course, how could we not talk about your board. We've got you covered with deck art, stickers, grip tape designs, wheel color, and more to let you create your own customized setup.

skate. Rewards

You'll be able to unlock great new items for your character and board from the in-game store using both earned and premium currencies. We're committed to making sure your time spent in San Vansterdam always feels valued and you're able to earn great items whether you choose to purchase premium currency or not.

Brand Partnerships

From your local skate shops to the streets of San Van, we're bringing some of your favorite brands into the game. If you've been paying attention you've probably already spotted the likes of Vans, Girl and Chocolate in the game so far. Stay tuned as we reveal more partners on the road to launch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!