F1 Arcade Has Opened Its First Location In The U.S.

Fans of Formula 1 racing have a new destination to visit in Boston, as the F1 Arcade has opened on the Seaport this month.

Article Summary F1 Arcade opens in Boston, featuring a bar, restaurant, and racing simulators.

Enjoy global dishes and race-themed cocktails at the 37-foot-long bar.

Grab tickets for F1 watch parties, starting with Miami Grand Prix on May 5.

Compete for prizes and create driver profiles with the Arcade Hub.

If you enjoy Formula 1 racing and wish you had a bar of like-minded people to watch it with, Boston now has a solution for you as the F1 Arcade is open for business. Located on the Boston Seaport, this new location offers up a bar and restaurant experience with pub foods, as well as the ability to race against others in a professional arcade setup featuring a racing title for multiple competitors. As well as TVs and lounging areas to enjoy races around the world. We have more info from F1, WS Development, and Kindred Concepts about the new location and their plans moving forward.

F1 Arcade – Boston

Covering 16,000 square feet across two floors, the striking new venue welcomes guests to a best-in-class Formula 1 social racing experience and incredible hospitality offering. Guests can immerse themselves in the world of Formula 1 by getting behind the wheel of one of the 69 cutting-edge full-motion simulators and racing the world's most iconic tracks. Whether it's head-to-head or Team racing, guests will have the opportunity to take their experience to the next level with the Arcade Hub, where they can create personal driver profiles, earn 'Arcadians,' and exchange them for exclusive experiences, merchandise, and more.

At the striking 37-foot-long bar, the true centerpiece of the venue, guests can enjoy a variety of globally-inspired dishes that cater to all (inc. a kid's menu). From delectable wagyu beef sliders and Ahi Tuna Tostada to an impressive Seafood Tower – the menu features a unique taco and flatbread selection, raw bar menu, and classic burger lineup. The drinks menu will feature signature cocktails and 'Designated Drivers' mocktails, playfully named in homage to the Grand Prix. 'Start Your Engines' with a refreshing gin, Campari, basil brandy, cherry, and Amaro cocktail, before enjoying a Champagne favorite, 'Pole Position' and finishing the evening with a 'Smokin' Lap' reserve cocktail featuring bourbon, cognac, and amaro.

F1 Arcade Boston Seaport will host Formula 1 watch party events, the first in the US where guests can experience Grand Prix races like never before. Kicking off with the upcoming Formula 1 Crypto.com 2024 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets to watch the action on large-screen TVs while enjoying unlimited sim racing, DJs, competitions, and quizzes with the chance of winning instant prizes. General Admission tickets from $30 and VIP from $95, which includes a welcome Champagne, unlimited food, and guaranteed seats in the private room. Tickets are available, and the program of races is on F1 Arcade's website this week. Sign up to the waitlist to get the booking link first.

