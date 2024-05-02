Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: now you see me 3, rosamund pike

Now You See Me 3: Rosamund Pike Has Joined The Cast

Rosamund Pike has joined the cast of Now You See Me 3 in an unknown role. The film currently doesn't have a release date, but it is in pre-production.

The cast of Now You See Me 3 added another massive name to its already rather impressive cast. A third movie in this franchise has been bouncing around for a while now, but we finally got some confirmations last month, including some new cast additions and [sort of] confirmation that the old cast members would be returning as well. Most of them, Mark Ruffalo and Lizzy Caplan have been absent so far.

Lionsgate sent out a new press release today confirming that Rosamund Pike would also be joining the cast in an unknown role. We still don't know anything about the plot of the film, but the press release states, "The new film returns audiences to the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians. With this exciting new cast, filmmakers and the studio envision this film as the launching pad for the future of the franchise." So, as always, they are looking for this one to lock in some more future titles. So maybe Now You See Me 3 is the "passing of the torch" entry for the franchise with the new cast members taking over for future titles? We'll have to see.

Now You See Me…Hanging Out In Development Hell

Now You See Me was released in 2013 and followed a group of magicians pulling off tricks that had real-world consequences and the police officers who were trying to track them down. While the first film wasn't exactly a critical smash, it did well enough, and audiences seemed to connect with the film. It had a modest budget of $75 million and made over $350 million at the worldwide box office, along with a cast of likable stars with a chemistry that was fun enough to watch. So it wasn't surprising when a sequel rolled into theaters in 2016 with a few cast changes. The budget was as high as $120 million, and the movie made $334 million at the worldwide box office. While that isn't anything to sneeze at, it's not great either, and the reviews on this one were much harsher. Still, they powered on, and before the second film was in theaters, there were talks of a third film.

However, things very much stalled from there. It seemed like things were moving at a decent pace, with Caplan saying she would be returning along with John M. Chu, who directed Now You See Me 2, who was also set to return. In December 2016, there were reports that Benedict Cumberbatch would join the cast. However, we heard nothing about the film until 2020, when some movement finally occurred.

Fleischer was brought on to direct in September 2022, and at CinemaCon in April 2024, Lionsgate confirmed that pre-production is underway, but we don't have a release date yet. So there is a chance it could be a full decade, or close to, between the releases of Now You See Me 2 and Now You See Me 3. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all reportedly set to return, and Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and Dominic Sessa have also joined the cast.

