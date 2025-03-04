Posted in: Games, The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, The Crew

The Crew Motorfest Partners With Red Bull For Season 6

Ubisoft will launch the latest season of The Crew Motorfest tomorrow, as they have teamed with Red Bull for an awesome season of content

Article Summary Ubisoft partners with Red Bull for an exhilarating Season 6 of The Crew Motorfest, launching March 5, 2025.

Experience iconic Red Bull vehicles and two new Playlists on the Maui island update in Motorfest.

Challenge yourself in Red Bull Speed Clash, racing cars against planes, and unlock exclusive rewards.

Season 6 introduces 17 new vehicles with Year 2 Pass owners getting exclusive rides each month.

Ubisoft has revealed the latest season of The Crew Motorfest, as they've partnered with Red Bull for an intense and exciting season of content. Players will see a number of new additions, including some of the iconic Red Bull vehicles you've seen at events, as well as two Red Bull Playlists. Plus, for some reason, Motorfest: The Podcast, hosted by Becky Evans, featuring several of Red Bull's top athletes, is involved with the season. We have more details below as the content launches tomorrow, March 5, 2025.

The Crew Motorfest – Season 6

The island of Maui will also receive a transformative update, introducing new iconic locations and the Motorfest x Red Bull Playground. This brand-new massive arena celebrates Red Bull's high-energy culture and is open to all players for free. Players will get behind the wheels of exclusive Red Bull vehicles and discover two new Playlists while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Maui, enhanced with stunning night-time lighting effects and revamped structures.

First up, on March 5th, players will be put to the test with iconic Red Bull vehicles in "Red Bull Speed Clash," featuring races between different vehicle categories, pitting an Alpha Grand Prix car against a plane or a Rally Raid car against a motorcycle! Successfully completing this Playlist will unlock the Ferrari 488 GT3 AF Corse (2016) – Racing. Then, on May 7th, players will need to push their limits further in "Red Bull Wild Ride" and take the Red Bull RB18 off-road in the new "Action List" mode. Only the boldest will complete this adrenaline-pumping challenge! In total, Season 6 will introduce 17 brand-new vehicles, redefining the Motorfest experience. Year 2 Pass owners will have exclusive access to:

Ford Puma Hybrid Rally 1 (2022) – Rally on March 5th

BMW M4 Drift Brothers (2024) – Drift on April 2nd

Audi RS Q E-tron (2024) – Rally Raid on May 7th

MINI John Cooper Works GP (2020) – Street Tier 1 on June 4th

At launch, players can drive the Red Bull RB20 (2024) – Alpha Grand Prix and the KTM X-Bow R Experience Red Bull Ring (2016) – Racing.

