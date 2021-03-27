Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 12

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we finish up the Electric-types and move to the Psychic-types.

Dracozolt, Arctozolt: These two Fossil Pokémon edge out Dracovish and Arctovish for me in Shining Fates because of the wild change in their color palettes. Dracozolt is the biggest switch up, with its Christmassy red and green body replaced by a grey and black color palette that makes it look somehow more like a dinosaur than ever before. The newest Japanese Pokémon TCG set has both Dracozolt V and VMAX cards which are expected to be adapted into English with Pokémon TCG's June 2021 expansion, Chilling Reign.

Dedenne: This may not be a stunning Shiny, as its Shiny form looks more like a standard mouse's coloring than its regular orange form. Dedenne is, however, the "Pikachu but not" of Generation Six, so it's a bit iconic just because of that. This Pokémon has gotten major love in the TCG, but my favorite Dedenne card isn't this Shiny but actually the Full Art promo that comes with the Trainer's Toolkit. What a beautiful card.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!