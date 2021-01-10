The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Two

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Don't miss Part One of our spotlight on unreleased Unova Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO, where we showcased the starters. Now, let's get into Part Two.

Purrloin: As one of my favorite Pokémon full stop, I do wish that Purrloin had a sightly stronger Shiny. This one feels like it has a filter on it with a bluer tone than the standard purple. It does seem like one that may look better on the screen when encountered than it does when looking at the sprite.

Liepard: Now we're talking. The purple tones of Liepard are replaced with a unique sort of rusty red and golden that makes this Pokémon look even more regal. Evolutions like this that deviate from the color palette in a more interesting way than the pre-evolution make me wonder why this couldn't have been done with both stages.

Blitzle & Zebstrika: These two are very similar to each other and to their standard forms. Blitzle looks slightly greener, while Zebstika looks a tick more washed out. While not as bad as Zapdos, the definitive "squint and you'll still miss it" Shiny, this couldn't been much better.

Pansage & Simisage: While not altogether that different in their Shiny forms, these two at least are visually appealing. Pansage is the better of the two, essentially looking like the crown of broccoli that you'll pick before the standard form's green due to its freshness. Simisage is more familiar in color palette, but has slightly bluer tones.

Pansear & Simisear: Pansear is a terrific Shiny, with its reds replaced by a creamy orange. It's a shame this color palette didn't continue onto Simisear.

Panpour & Simipour: The best duo of the Pans and Simis, Panpour is a vibrant and light greenish-blue while Simipour takes on a blue with a touch of periwinkle, reminiscent of a darker version of the Shiny Male Nidoran's colorway.