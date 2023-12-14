Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: Bethesda Softworks, the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online To Mark Anniversary In The Netherlands

Bethesda Softworks have some interesting plans in mind next year to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of The Elder Scrolls Online.

Article Summary Bethesda announces The Elder Scrolls Online 10th Anniversary event in Amsterdam.

Special celebration tickets available for purchase; event starts on April 5, 2024.

Festivities include developer panels, live music, gameplay, and a cosplay competition.

Stay tuned for more event details and upcoming global anniversary celebrations.

Bethesda Softworks has revealed the plans to celebrate the tenth anniversary of The Elder Scrolls Online, as they're headed to The Netherlands to celebrate properly. In a brand new blog post today, the company revealed that they will be celebrating the game's anniversary with a special celebration event in Amsterdam. What's more, they're selling tickets to the event, so those in the area or who really want to travel to Europe for a game celebration can attend and have fun with the team. No word yet on what exactly they have planned, but we do know it will take place the first weekend of April. You can read more about it here as we wait for more info.der

The Elder Scrolls Online 10 Year Celebration The fun begins next year with the first ESO 10-Year Celebration Event, a two-day in-person event we're hosting at the SugarFactory just outside of Amsterdam, Netherlands, from Friday, April 5, until Saturday, April 6. At the event, you can mix and mingle with your fellow ESO adventurers and developers while enjoying two days of fun. This will include developer panels and roundtable discussions (with some livestreamed), hands-on gameplay, food and drink, live music, community activities, and more. In addition, the April 2024 event will host our first-ever in-person ESO cosplay competition, so if you've got an amazing ESO costume in mind that you think the community will love and are planning to attend, get crafting! We'll share more specifics on the event with the community in the future, so keep an eye out on ElderScrollsOnline.com and our social channels. We're planning to make this the biggest in-person community event we've ever had, but it's not the only one we plan to host during this massive anniversary celebration. There's going to be a ton of special 10th Anniversary in-person events all over the globe throughout, including a big one in the United States in 2025.

