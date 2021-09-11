The Eternal Cylinder Launches At The End Of September

ACE Team and Good Shepherd Entertainment revealed this week that The Eternal Cylinder will be coming out at the end of the month. The game has been in the public eye for over a year and while the excitement for it is up there, we haven't seen a ton of what the game has to offer while the team has been finishing it. In case you haven't had a chance to check it out, this is a strangely bizarre survival adventure game where you will have to explore and evolve as a species that is basically prey to survive the wilds or be crushed by a giant rolling cylinder of death. The game will officially launch on PC through the Epic Games Store as well as on Xbox One and PS4 on September 30th, 2021. No word yet about next-gen consoles or how long it will remain exclusive on PC. You can check out the latest trailer for it below as it shows off what you'll be doing to stay alive.

The Eternal Cylinder gives you a herd of adorably strange creatures called Trebhums to control on a surreal alien world where all life must face the threat of… the Cylinder, a gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin which crushes everything in its path! In this massive world with real-time environmental destruction, you'll discover numerous unforgettable biomes, deadly predators, and organic exploration puzzles and challenges. Your Trebhums start their journey at the bottom of the food chain, but they have the extraordinary ability to spontaneously evolve. They can eat a variety of flora and fauna to evolve with dozens of new attributes and abilities to overcome obstacles and escape danger. These mutations stack, allowing your herd to grow with a range of emergent skill combos and creature designs for different gameplay opportunities.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Eternal Cylinder – Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/gcJeD2WxjVI)