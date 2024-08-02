Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Cresselia, pokemon, Team GO Rocket

Shadow Cresselia & Team Rocket Invade Pokémon GO Adventure Week

Niantic spices up the previously announced Adventure Week with a Team GO Rocket Takeover overlapping event featuring Shadow Cresselia.

Article Summary Adventure Week: Taken Over in Pokémon GO includes new Shadow Cresselia via Special Research.

Shadow Lugia returns to Shadow Raids on August 10-11 with Shiny encounter possible.

New Shadow Pokémon: Shadow Timburr, Shadow Tirtouga, and Shadow Archen from Team GO Rocket.

Event bonuses: More Team GO Rocket, Frustration removal, PokéStop Showcases, and new Field Research tasks.

On the heels of the announcement of a Fossil-themed Adventure Week event in Pokémon GO, Niantic follows up with news of an overlapping Team GO Rocket-focused event. Adventure Week: Taken Over will run concurrently with the last four days of the already established Adventure Week 2024. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Adventure Week: Taken Over event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, August 8, at 12:00 a.m. to Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Thursday, August 8, at 12:00 a.m. to Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time New Shadow Legendary: Shadow Cresselia debuts via Team GO Rocket-focused Special Research. This questline will allow Trainers to earn a Super Rocket Radar to find Giovanni. Battling and defeating Giovanni will lead to an encounter with Shadow Cresselia. Niantic notes that this Special Research must be claimed by September 3, 2024, at 9:59 a.m. local time.

Shadow Cresselia debuts via Team GO Rocket-focused Special Research. This questline will allow Trainers to earn a Super Rocket Radar to find Giovanni. Battling and defeating Giovanni will lead to an encounter with Shadow Cresselia. Niantic notes that this Special Research must be claimed by September 3, 2024, at 9:59 a.m. local time. Shadow Legendary Raids: While Suicune is the current Shadow Raid Boss of the month, Shadow Lugia makes a special return to Shadow Raids only on Saturday, August 10th, through Sunday, August 11th. Shadow Lugia can be encountered in its Shiny form. Shadow Suicune will not be available that weekend.

While Suicune is the current Shadow Raid Boss of the month, Shadow Lugia makes a special return to Shadow Raids only on Saturday, August 10th, through Sunday, August 11th. Shadow Lugia can be encountered in its Shiny form. Shadow Suicune will not be available that weekend. Shadow release: New Shadow Pokémon via Team GO Rocket Grunts include Shadow Timburr, Shadow Tirtouga, and Shadow Archen. The Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra will also be using different Shadow Pokémon but it has not yet been announced what their teams will consist of. Generally, we will see a new Shadow made Shiny-capable for the first time through these Leader team rotations.

New Shadow Pokémon via Team GO Rocket Grunts include Shadow Timburr, Shadow Tirtouga, and Shadow Archen. The Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra will also be using different Shadow Pokémon but it has not yet been announced what their teams will consist of. Generally, we will see a new Shadow made Shiny-capable for the first time through these Leader team rotations. Event bonuses: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species.

Shadow Raids: Tier One: Shadow Mareep, Shadow Wooper, Shadow Cranidos, Shadow Shieldon. None can be Shiny as of this writing. Tier Three: Shadow Nuzleaf, Shadow Manectric, Shadow Vibrava. None can be Shiny as of this writing.

Field Research: The newly added tasks will award Mysterious Components, Charged TMs, and Fast TMs. The established Adventure Week tasks include encounters with Dunsparce, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Roggenrola, Drillbur, Tirtouga, Archen, Bunnelby, Tyrunt, and Amaura. All can be Shiny. Some tasks will award Aerodactyl Mega Energy.

The already-established event details for Adventure Week will remain live.

