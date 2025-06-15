Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: AdHoc Studio, Dispatch

Dispatch Reveals Several Voice Cast During Tribeca Festival

Yung Gravy and Tanoai Reed lead the voice actor acst for the upcoming superhero-centric title Dispatch, among several others

Article Summary AdHoc Studio unveils the voice cast for Dispatch at the Tribeca Festival, set for a 2025 release.

Yung Gravy stars as Golem and Tanoai Reed voices Royd, key superheroes on the quirky SDN team.

Mayanna Berrin, Nimesh Patel, Jared Goldstein, and Frankie Quiñones join the Dispatch roster.

Dispatch blends superhero action and comedy as players manage a team of flawed ex-villains in LA.

Developer and publisher AdHoc Studio has revealed the voice cast for their upcoming game, Dispatch, with a few notable names among the list. The two primary protagonists for this game are Yung Gravy and Tanoai Reed, who will take on the role of the dispatcher and the main hero you work with, respectively. We have the full list of reveals below from he team and the latest trailer to check out, as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Dispatch – Voice Casrt Reveal

Leading the reveal is chart-topping rapper Yung Gravy, voicing Golem, a sentient construct of clay and stone. Incredibly strong but even more loyal, Golem is part of the protagonist's Z-Team at SDN (Superhero Dispatch Network). He will always have players' backs and gladly devour their trash, including mortal enemies. Joining him is veteran stuntman and actor Tanoai Reed (Fast & Furious, The Rundown, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), who lends his voice to Royd, SDN's towering, lovable, and energetic lead engineer. Royd is responsible for repairing the destroyed Mecha Man suit and will bring an unlikely but heartfelt friendship to Dispatch. And despite his name, Royd has never touched a steroid in his life.

Another addition to the roster is Mayanna Berrin (Vampire: The Masquerade – New York by Night), a talented writer, voice actor, comedian, and performer. She portrays Coupé, a ghostlike assassin with a deadly reputation. On board as well is Nimesh Patel, a comedian and television writer, voicing Galen. Also joining the cast are acclaimed comedians Jared Goldstein and Frankie Quiñones, giving their distinctive voices and comedic talent to characters that will be revealed at a later date.

Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set in modern-day Los Angeles. Players step into the boots of Robert Robertson (AKA Mecha Man), a former superhero who is forced to manage a dysfunctional crew of flawed ex-villains from behind a desk. While the main goal is to strategically send the team on epic missions, players must also navigate messy relationships, office politics, and life-or-death decisions. Every choice matters and affects the game's narrative.

Dispatch's misfits are brought to life by a stunning cast which includes Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Laura Bailey (The Last of Us II), Erin Yvette (The Wolf Among Us), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina), Alanah Pearce (Cyberpunk 2077), Matthew Mercer (Critical Role), MoistCr1TiKaL, Jacksepticeye, Lance Cantstopolis, Joel Haver, THOT SQUAD, and other talents from every corner of entertainment.

