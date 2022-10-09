Homeworld 3 Shows Off New Carrier Ship In Latest Dev Diary

Blackbird Interactive showed off a new ship coming to Homeworld 3 as players will be getting something mighty impressive. Art Director Karl Gryc revealed the Hiigaran Carrier which has been designed to be a Capital Class Vessel, engineered to support the mothership with a ton of features and protocols. This is essentially a reboot design that was heavily influences via community's feedback. We have a snippet of the blog from Gryc below, and you can read the entire thing here. Plus a new video showing it off from the game.

"Sometime in 2020 we were workshopping ideas for the Kalan Raiders, back then we just called them Pirates – the story was still very early in its evolution and we focused more on their visual backstory. Design needed a small fleet to introduce early game mechanics and the only nugget for faction identity was "Pirates that hide in terrain fields" Our first intuition was to start with some earlier concepts from Homeworld 2 to get inspired. The concept team came up with the idea of using the Civilian Tanker from Homeworld 2 as a base with the backstory of Pirates stealing civilian ships retrofitting them as their own. The idea sounded solid, so we built it in traditional linear development from early sketches, full concept, even building a final asset to be used in [Homeworld 3]. We went so far that it was the basis for our capital destruction system."

"The Pirate Carrier was very far in production, but at the back of my head it just didn't feel right. Something just didn't quite mesh with the rest of the Raiders faction identity- their visual language was more brutalist and imposing with angular lines and animalistic pageantry. Rob Cunningham finally put it into perspective, it was "too derivative of Homeworld 2 and doesn't feel fresh". He was right. So I parked the problem for another date to gear up for our first gameplay trailer. We were moving rapidly sketching, building, texturing, and adding polishing touches on the Hiigaran Faction. The Hiigaran Carrier was being developed to the same level as the Pirate's – but things were still very early in their creative process and not every piece was fine tuned. Like an orchestra, if an instrument is out of tune the whole composition just doesn't feel right. We knew it, but more importantly, the fans knew it as well."