Japanese Pokémon TCG Set Eevee Heroes Secret Rares Debut Online

We are just one day away from the release of the next Japanese-language Pokémon TCG set, Eevee Heroes. This set features V and VMAX cards for the Eeveelutions (with most in the set but some released as promo cards), but as the cards begin to leak online… the scope of the Secret Rares in the set is surprising many collectors. Note that in Japan, the Full Art and Alternate Art cards are considered Secret Rares, while the English-language Pokémon TCG classifies Full Art and Alternate Art V as non-Secret Rares, saving that label for Rainbow Rares and Alternate Art VMAX cards. This is a lot to take in, and what you're about to see isn't even the full scope of the Secret Rares… but let's take a look at the Alternate Art (sometimes referred to as "Special Art") cards of Eevee Heroes.

Basically, when looking at the set proper and the promos, we're going to see standard Full Art and Alternate Arts of every single Eeveelution as a V Card. This is going to be a total of sixteen Full Art Eeveelution V cards, which isn't even counting the Full Art Trainers, which include Aroma Lady and Gordie.

Generally, Umbreon cards end up being the chase cards of any set they're in… and Pokémon TCG went all out here. Not only are the above included, but there will also be select cards getting VMAX Secret Rares. Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, and Umbreon VMAX cards will receive both Rainbow Rares and Alternate Arts, which are expected to be considered Secret Rares not only in the Japanese set but also the English equivalent.

Eevee Heroes is likely to drive up hype in the Pokémon TCG hobby like no set we've seen before, so just… be prepared. And keep in mind, when this set does go international, the Pokémon TCG has promised to increase the supply of all current products. We're currently seeing Battle Styles finally available during the scalper crisis, which is a good sign. Hopefully, the Pokémon TCG is aware of what the demand will be and will print, print, print. I believe that they will. Now, we don't exactly know the details of how Eevee Heroes will be released for international collectors, but the thought is that it will be combined with the upcoming Rayquaza-focused set Sky Stream to make up the August 2021 English-language expansion, Evolving Skies.