The Ghoul Arrives In Fallout 76 In The Burning Springs Expansion

Fallout 76 is fully adding an important piece of the Amazon TV series to the game, as The Ghoul arrives in Burning Springs

Article Summary The Ghoul, voiced by Walton Goggins from the Amazon series, debuts in Fallout 76's Burning Springs expansion

Explore a brand-new post-nuclear Ohio region with unique locations, new factions, and fresh gameplay systems

Take on bounty hunting missions from The Ghoul, featuring new enemies, targets, and rewarding challenges

Burning Springs launches December 2025 as Fallout 76's largest update since 2020, free for all players

Bethesda Softworks announced their latest expansion coming to Fallout 76, as the Amazon TV series crosses over into the game with The Ghoul in Burning Springs. A couple of weeks ago, we were invited out to NYC to check out a preview of the content to come, and it's a hell of an addition to the game that will more than likely make diehard Fallout fans swoon, while possibly bridging the gap between those who either like the series or the game, but not the other. We were given a few hours to play with other journalists and content creators as we explored the new region, some of the new systems, engage in challenges, and more.

Burning Springs brings an entirely new region to the game, as they have opened up a new map to the north and welcomed people into the magical land of Ohio. Yes, that Ohio. You now get to see whta that section of the country looks like after the bombs dropped, and it's not any better than the rest, but it does come with some awesome locales. The main one being Highway Town, which is what happens when you turn a piece of I-70 into a camp, which will come with the usual amenenities you find around the world, including some sections that look like they can be built out and upgraded over time, but that's just an assumption.

It's here we see The Ghoul enter Fallout 76, completely voiced by Walton Goggins himself. It is him in all of his glory, but don't expect any storyline spoilers from this incarnation. It seems he made his way over to Ohio looking for someone very specific, but he's not sharing that information with anyone. What he is doing is opening up a new option for players as you can go Bounty Hunting. There are two types of bounties: low-priority targets that you can go after by yourself, and higher-grade targets that you can team up with people on. Each pays different depending on the job, all of which The Ghoul views is beneathe his expertise, but he's happy to insult you and see how you're doing.

It's out in the open, you'll run into several new enemies, all of which pose their own kind of threat to your well-being. Your targets are at various locations across Ohio, so more than likely you'll be running or finding a fast transit option to them (which will run you a pretty penny in bottle caps). Many of them require a bit of strategy to get around and figure out how to overcome them, and some you just need to run like hell if you're not equipped with a gun or a weapon that will take them out quickly. You'll also run into the usual set of familiar faces from different gangs who have carved up the territory like a cake, so be away of where you're headed at all times.

The region offers a number of challenges and opportunities that you don't see a lot in Fallout 76's current build. The best aspect for us was working with other players to achieve a common goal and snag a piece of the bounty. Sometimes, we unlock information in the process, which we assume will end up becoming useful down the road. However, we never really got to the extended gameplay since we were just in a demo. Ultimately, we had a lot of fun playing it, and it made the game feel special again. For a few years now, the game has kind of felt stagnant. Not that it isn't fun to play or the content isn't good, but it just feels like different toys were being added to the box with no real direction. This feels like some wind got put back in its sails, and giving it a new region definitely helped. Its going to be worth checking out when it arrives.

We have a little bit more information from the team below. The content will be released as a free addition to the game in December 2025.

Fallout 76 – Burning Springs

Fans of the Fallout franchise, from the classic video games to the Prime Video television series, will feel right at home in Fallout 76's new Burning Springs region. Journey across a war-torn desert landscape, battle vicious Deathclaws and bloodthirsty raiders, and take on bounties from The Ghoul – voiced by his television series actor Walton Goggins. Through rewards, players can even equip themselves with The Ghoul's gun as seen in the show.

Fallout 76's largest update since 2020, Burning Springs introduces players to an arid and charred region of post-nuclear Ohio, complete with new factions, challenges, unique weapons and gear, and even new fish to catch. This map includes new characters like the Rust King, an intelligent Super Mutant who players will need to work with across Burning Springs, as well as locations, public events, workshops, and even a wild local menace called the Rad Hog, which can become a C.A.M.P. Pet for those brave enough to tame it. This update features something for every type of player, from new mechanics for seasoned survivors, easier entry points for fresh-faced newcomers, and exciting events for all.

Go on a daring adventure with Bounty Hunting, a new series of missions from The Ghoul. Players can interact with this iconic character, who hosts bounty missions that can be found all throughout Burning Springs. New bounties will always be rolling in, so players should check with The Ghoul often to pick up the latest bounties – and their rewards upon completion, of course. While not available as a playable character or companion, players can encounter The Ghoul at "The Last Resort" in Highway Town and see which of the many wanted folk in Burning Springs will be the next target.

