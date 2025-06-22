Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anima Publishing, Anima: Gate of Memories, Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster

Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster Coming In 2026

Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster will bring both titles together under one title with tons of improvements, arriving this Fall

Article Summary Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster launches Fall 2025 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Both acclaimed action RPGs are combined in one package with enhanced visuals and improved gameplay.

Experience dual narratives and shape fate through player choices in a deep, interconnected world.

Fast-paced action-combat blends with classic RPG systems, introducing new mechanics and features.

Indie game developer and publisher Anima Publishing has confirmed that Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster will be coming out across this year and next. This is a full remastered version of both action RPG titles, brought together under one banner, as they will give players the best experience possible with overhauled graphics, updated gameplay, additional content, and more. The plan right now is to release the game this Fall for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, with a Switch version planned for early 2026. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster

Anima Gate of Memories I & II Remaster brings together two acclaimed action RPGs in one enhanced game! Anima is a third-person Action RPG that weaves together two fates, one of a legendary monster and a mysterious girl with no memory of her past, the other of an immortal soul cursed to wander the world forever. Their existence will take an unexpected turn when they discover that all of them have been involved in something sinister, a war in the shadows in which they will have an involuntary leading role in opposing sides of the table. Experience the original Anima: Gate of Memories and its companion story Anima: The Nameless Chronicles, both fully remastered with improved visuals and gameplay.

Two Games in One: Experience Anima: Gate of Memories and Anima: The Nameless Chronicles in a single, definitive package, both titles featuring enhanced visuals and reworked, refined gameplay.

Experience Anima: Gate of Memories and Anima: The Nameless Chronicles in a single, definitive package, both titles featuring enhanced visuals and reworked, refined gameplay. A Deep, Dual-Perspective Story: Uncover the mysteries of the Tower of Arcane through two opposing narratives: the Bearer of Calamities and the immortal Nameless. Your choices will shape the fate of both protagonists.

Uncover the mysteries of the Tower of Arcane through two opposing narratives: the Bearer of Calamities and the immortal Nameless. Your choices will shape the fate of both protagonists. Dynamic Action-Combat with RPG Depth: Engage in fast-paced battles that blend real-time action with classic RPG mechanics. Perform spectacular combos and strategic attacks using an intuitive, skill-based system.

Engage in fast-paced battles that blend real-time action with classic RPG mechanics. Perform spectacular combos and strategic attacks using an intuitive, skill-based system. Dual System & the Hand of Tanathos: Instantly switch between characters to chain devastating attacks with the Dual System or as The Nameless, unleash The Hand of Tanathos, a unique mechanic that lets you merge with Death itself to enhance your abilities.

Instantly switch between characters to chain devastating attacks with the Dual System or as The Nameless, unleash The Hand of Tanathos, a unique mechanic that lets you merge with Death itself to enhance your abilities. An Interconnected World: Explore a world forged from memories and delve into the lives of the Messengers of the End, beings destined to bring about the world's destruction.

