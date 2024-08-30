Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: warhammer, warhammer 40k

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Drops New Cinematic Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has a new cinematic trailer out this week as they give a final look before the game's release

Fight Tyranid swarms as Ultramarine Titus solo or with friends in drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Choose from six classes in PvE and PvP modes, with deep customization for armor and weapons.

Regular free updates post-launch adding new missions, maps, enemies, and weapons.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive dropped a new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 as they show off a cinematic look to the game. This is basically one of the last big sendoffs for the game ahead of its release, as they show off more of the cinematics from the game and reveal more of the story without giving too much away. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on September 9 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Continue the story of legendary Ultramarines Lieutenant Demetrian Titus a hundred years after the events of Space Marine and fight the endless Tyranid swarms to defend the Imperium. Unleash Titus' superhuman skill and wide-ranging arsenal solo, or with up to two friends playing as Titus' battle-brothers Chairon and Gadriel in seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Play as one of six playable classes (Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper, and Heavy) in "Operations" (PvE) and "Eternal War" (PvP) modes and make them your own with Space Marine 2's deep customization system for your armor and weapons. In "Operations" mode, use Armoury Data and experience earned on the battlefield to upgrade each class with up to 25 perks to shape your playstyle. Armoury Data will also let you level up your weapons with each new mission to unlock more powerful variants and unique cosmetics. The armor and weapon cosmetics earned in "Operations" will even be available for your "Eternal War" matches, though your perks and weapon upgrades will remain exclusive to the PvE experience for balancing purposes.

Following the release on September 9, Space Marine 2 players will receive new "Operations" missions and PvP maps, new enemies, and new weapons to fight them with, through regular free updates for all players. Additional cosmetics and Chapter heraldry will be released as part of the Season Pass with no microtransactions or in-game cash shop involving premium currency.

