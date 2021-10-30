Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Guide: How To Beat "Vegeta vs. Goku"

Last month, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was released for Nintendo Switch. This semi-open world game puts you in the shoes of Goku, Gohan, and the rest of the Z Warriors for a retelling of the four main Dragon Ball Z sagas: the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga. You can look forward to a complete review as well as gameplay guides to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This time, we're answering one of the main questions that players have about the first portion of the game. How do you beat the "Vegeta vs. Goku" battle at the end of the Saiyan Saga?

Pre-battle tips:

Before battles in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, there are a few things you want to do. First of all, you want to ensure that you have all of your best moves unlocked and upgraded in your Skill Tree. Pull up the menu, select "Characters," and choose Goku. Here, you can access your Skill Tree and use your Z Orbs to upgrade attacks. Based on your level and the amount of training you've done, you will likely not be able to upgrade much during this portion of the game.

Also, you can then go over to your Attack Pallette and register your attacks in the buttons that feel best to you. Then, you can head over to the "Items" section and customize your Item Palette so that you can access healing items during your battle.

Finally, right before you head into battle, boost your stats by eating a meal.

Strategy for the Goku vs. Vegeta battle

For most of the fights so far, you likely will have been able to use a mixture of melee attacks and ki moves here and there. These early battles are designed to be easier to help you adjust to the fighting style of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Fighting Vegeta, however, is not as easy and you will need to employ strategy.

First, you will want to evade every ki attack that Vegeta uses. Stay far away from Vegeta. The only attack you should engage with by using another attack is his Galick Gun. If you shoot a Kamehameha at Vegeta while he shoots a Galick Gun at you, you will engage him in a beam struggle. These are easy to win, as you'll have to tap quickly to overpower him. This is worth doing, as it inflicts damage.

When Vegeta melees, block and learn the pattern of when his attack stops. During the pauses in his attacks, you should choose between one or two things: attacking or powering up. If your ki is low, use his breather time to power up, especially if you are able to surge. If you don't need to power up, attack and then move further back so that he cannot overwhelm you.

Surging is important in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Monitor your surge by watching the building flame next to your character icon in the bottom corner. When it pulsates, powering up to full ki will create a surge, which you will note with a brief cut scene. Once you surge, that's when you hit Vegeta mercilessly. Throw attacks then, as the surge will increase the speed and the power with which you can hit.

Take it easy with the Kaioken. It hurts you! Only use this when you have a good amount of health and can spare some of it.

Best of luck taking down Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. I found this to be one of the tougher boss battles as it takes place when the gameplay is still somewhat new to you, so don't fret. You can win this battle!