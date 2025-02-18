Posted in: Games, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Aniplex, The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- Releases Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- as they delve deeper into the primary story for the game

Aniplex and XSEED Games have released a new trailer for The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- ahead of the game's release this April. This time around, they released a 90-second trailer that focuses on the game's primary story as they delve into the main protagonist, Takumi Sumino, who has gained the Hemoanima ability from a mysterious entity known as "Sirei." Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released on April 23, 2025.

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-

Takumi Sumino is a totally average teenager living in the Tokyo Residential Complex, a place where every day is much like the last and nothing bad ever happens. All that changes when freakish monsters attack the town and start wreaking havoc. A strange creature calling itself SIREI appears and offers Takumi the power to protect those he holds dear… All he has to do is stab himself in the chest! The next thing he knows, Takumi is in Last Defense Academy, a colossal school in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a wall of otherworldly flames.

He and 14 other students have been drafted into the Special Defense Unit, a team tasked with keeping the school safe for the next 100 days. Initiated students transform their blood into the mysterious Hemoanima, a unique type of mutated blood that provides supernatural abilities. How much are they willing to sacrifice to take back their normal lives and save the world from the grotesque school invaders? The curtain rises on 100 days of war and despair…

Extreme Despair-Filled Endings: Takumi's choices will decide his future, but there's no telling what kind of consequences these decisions might have…

Takumi's choices will decide his future, but there's no telling what kind of consequences these decisions might have… Defensive Battles: When the invaders attack, it's up to Takumi to protect the school in tactical RPG battles. Use each student's unique Specialist Skills to turn the tide of battle in his favor!

When invaders attack, it's up to Takumi to protect school in tactical RPG battles. Use each student's unique Specialist Skills to turn tide of battle in his favor! Free Time & Exploration: Spend time with Takumi's teammates to deepen his bonds with them, or explore the wilderness and ruins outside the school. Players can even use the items found to craft gifts and get even closer to Takumi's allies.

