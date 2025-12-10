Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hypnohead, The King is Watching

The King is Watching Receives New Volcano Update

The King is Watching has a new update to keep players on their toes even moreso, as the Volcano Update has been released this week

Article Summary The King is Watching gets a free Volcano Update, bringing new challenges and content for players.

Explore the fiery, volcano biome with Nether Runes, new resources, and scorching-hot enemies to conquer.

Summon the Infernal General Malathrax, recruit unique soldiers, and forge powerful new structures.

Manage resources, expand your gaze, and adapt your strategies in this roguelite kingdom management game.

Indie game developer Hypnohead and publisher tinyBuild Games have released new content for The King is Watching, as you can explore more of the Volcano Update. This has nothing to do with an actual volcano; this is pushing more into the Devil's Office and the new rune system, where you can get even more power under your realm, but at a cost where things just get more evil and sinister. You can see and read more about it here, as this free update is available for everyone who owns the game.

Volcano Update

Raise an infernal army from the scorching lava of a new volcano biome. Bolster the kingdom's defenses with newfound resources like Nether Runes, and recruit new soldiers to heed the call. Battle blisteringly hot enemies in the heart of the inferno, forge structures including buildings, barracks, and summon an all-powerful ally, Infernal General Malathrax. Set the battlefields ablaze and show the realm what an alliance with fire can do.

The King is Watching

Ah, my glorious kingdom! A land where peasants toil, miners dig, and knights train… but only when I look at them! My gaze is law—progress thrives where I watch, but the moment I turn away? Laziness! Chaos! I must choose wisely: should I focus on the fields for food, the mines for riches, or the barracks for defense? With resources, I can even expand my all-seeing gaze, ensuring my kingdom flourishes… and that no one slacks off under my rule! Water, wheat, stone, coal, silver—every resource fuels my empire! Farms feed my people, mines fund my ambitions, and workshops forge mighty defenses. Shall I invest in archers, reinforce the walls, or harness magic? Even my castle needs repairs when the enemy strikes! Every decision shapes my reign, and only a well-managed kingdom will survive the storm.

Rulership is no easy task! Each land presents new trials, from cursed cemeteries to infernal depths, forcing me to adapt. Yet every defeat is a lesson! As a true roguelite, my efforts grant permanent upgrades, unlocking new abilities, stronger defenses, and powerful strategies for my next reign. A true king doesn't just rule—he evolves, forging an unstoppable legacy with each attempt! Each battlefield hides unpredictable threats—enemies are led by unexpected Generals, demanding unique tactics to defeat. Want to conquer them all? You'll need multiple runs! But fear not! My royal council aids me with cavalry masters, arcane sages, and cunning strategists. With their wisdom—and my unwavering gaze—victory is inevitable!

