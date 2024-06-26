Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: parks and recreation, Trivial Pursuit

The Op Announces Trivial Pursuit: Parks and Recreation

The Op has relvealed a new version of Trivial Pursuit, this one centered around Pawnee as we have one for Parks and Recreation.

Pre-order the Pawnee-themed game for $22 with a July 3, 2024 release date.

Challenge yourself with 600 questions across 6 categories celebrating the series.

Game includes 100 cards, dice, portable wedge storage, and a rulebook for players.

The Op has a brand new tabletop game on the way based on an IP, as Trivial Pursuit: Parks and Recreation will be out next week. The team has made this special travel-sized edition for what we suspect is a version for you to take outdoors and experience in an actual park or on a vacation so that you're not all cooped up inside a house when you play it. We have more info about the game below as it is currently up for pre-order for $22, with a planned release date of July 3, 2024. Just in time for you to snag a copy and take it to whatever Fourth Of July thing you got going on.

Trivial Pursuit: Parks and Recreation

Return to Pawnee with this special travel-sized Trivial Pursuit game featuring 600 questions about the beloved comedy series. Pit yourself against your friends and family to see who is the master of recreational knowledge. See if you can answer questions in each of six categories: Citizens of Pawnee, Tour the City, Very Good Category (All Things Ron), Parks Department, Say What?, and Treat Yo' Self. This is the perfect game for a trip to the local park for a game day in the sunshine!

Treat Yo Self and test your knowledge with Trivial Pursuit: Parks & Recreation – the hilarious comedy series and game with 600 questions in six categories, perfect for every fan.

Return to Pawnee in this travel-sized version of Trivial Pursuit. The compact wedge design makes it easy to take on the go, making it ideal for game days at the park or any recreational outing.

6 Fan-Favorite Categories to challenge friends and family with: Citizens of Pawnee, Tour the City, Very Good Category (All Things Ron), Parks Department, Say What?, and Treat Yo' Self!

Includes: 100 Question Cards featuring 600 Trivia Questions, 1 Die, 1 portable storage Wedge, and 1 Rulebook.

