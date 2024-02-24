Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Possible Futures, The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire Releases New Puzzle Gameplay Video

Devolver Digital has released a new teaser video for The Plucky Squire, as players can check out how the puzzles will work out.

Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures revealed a brand new video for their upcoming puzzle adventure game, The Plucky Squire. if you're not familiar with the game, you play the titular squire in the land of Mojo, which is a colorful realm of pure creativity that has been constantly under threat from a no-good wizard who is super unchill. One day, the wizard throws things into chaos, leaving you and your merry band of adventurers tasked with venturing forward through the book that tells the story to help save the realm.

In this video, we get a look at the main character Jot, and his ability to leap seamlessly from the 2D pages of multiple storybooks into the 3D world, where you then walk around in a child's playroom. Here, you must5 explore and discover things you need in order to continue the story. You can check out the video here as well as learn more about the game below, as the game will eventually be released later this year for PC and all three major consoles.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he's ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

