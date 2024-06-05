Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Dunes Games, The Port of Jumanah

The Port of Jumanah Announced For Q4 2024 Release

Red Dunes Games have revealed their first video game in the works, as The Port of Jumanah will be released sometime in Q4 2024.

Retro-style pixel art meets rogue-lite mechanics in an underwater adventure.

Dive into dynamic sea battles, quirky characters, and explorative biomes. Scored by renowned composer Daniel Lindholm, enhancing the retro feel.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Dunes Games have revealed their latest game, The Port of Jumanah, announced for Q4 2024. This game is a retro pixel-style underwater adventure which they have blended with rogue-lite mechanics. You'll be working out of the titular port, seeking treasures while also meeting an array of quirky characters, traversing unique locations, and encountering unusual aquatic life. While we don't have an official date, we do have the first trailer for you to enjoy.

The Port of Jumanah

Immerse yourself in The Port of Jumanah, a new undersea roguelite adventure that tests your skills. A young man named Mansour, who lost his captain's ship, must embark on a perilous and often comedic journey to make things right. What will our protagonist find when he sets out to sea? Fortune? Friends? Foes? With its satisfying gameplay and dynamic undersea setting, The Port of Jumanah offers a vibrant journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Are you ready to dive in and conquer the depths?

Engaging Combat – Unlock new weapons and upgrades to overcome challenges on your journey and secure victory in exciting boss battles.

Unlock new weapons and upgrades to overcome challenges on your journey and secure victory in exciting boss battles. Satisfying Progression – Multifaceted progression systems provide players with meaningful and fulfilling gameplay without filler content. There's a tangible benefit for each gameplay element!

Multifaceted progression systems provide players with meaningful and fulfilling gameplay without filler content. There's a tangible benefit for each gameplay element! Conquer The Seas – Upgrade your sea vessel and gather a crew of somewhat capable people! If you're going to take on harder challenges, then you're always going to need a bigger boat and friends that got your back!

Upgrade your sea vessel and gather a crew of somewhat capable people! If you're going to take on harder challenges, then you're always going to need a bigger boat and friends that got Nostalgic Pixel Art – With gameplay heavily inspired by retro games, this classic 2D art style further evokes feelings of nostalgia and provides players with an experience that holds true to its roots.

With gameplay heavily inspired by retro games, this classic 2D art style further evokes feelings of nostalgia and provides players with an experience that holds true to its roots. Let The Music Move You – The game has been scored by Daniel Lindholm, the composer behind several iconic AAA soundtracks.

The game has been scored by Daniel Lindholm, the composer behind several iconic AAA soundtracks. Distinct Underwater Biomes – Dive into a wide variety of underwater landscapes, each with its own unique color palette, creatures to encounter, trials to face, and bosses to overcome.

Dive into a wide variety of underwater landscapes, each with its own unique color palette, creatures to encounter, trials to face, and bosses to overcome. Quirky Characters and Narrative – Encounter a lighthearted cast of characters throughout your journey, each with their own story and personality.

