The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest Receives Mid-February Launch Date

The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest has a launch date, as the action adventure game comes to Steam and Nintendo Switch next month

Play as Fletcher Howie Jr., a developer trapped in his own burnout-fueled mental prison.

Experience experimental Metroidvania-lite action, killer platforming, and a chiptune soundtrack.

Enjoy procedurally generated levels, wild humor, unique upgrades—and plenty of pixel art madness.

Acclaim and developer Elden Pixels have confirmed the launch date for their latest game, as The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest will be out next month. This is an experimental Metroidvania-lite adventure title in which you find yourself trapped in the mind of a video game developer after your visit to a psychologist somehow goes incredibly wrong. Now you find yourself on the brink of burnout, trying to escape the final stages of your current title, all while trying to keep it together mentally. You can read more about the game here and check out the latest trailer above, as this will be released for both PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch on February 10.

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest

After a psychologist visit goes terribly wrong, you find yourself trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the final stages of an intense project. Experience a metroidvania-lite drenched in anxiety and based on a very true story. Help Fletcher Howie Jr. escape his mental prison and save the day!

But hey, not down with anxiety? All of the points above can be completely skipped as you plow your way through another tight platformer with killer mechanics (meaning you can kill basically anything that moves), a banging chiptune soundtrack from the legendary Dunderpatrullen, and more pixel art than you can possibly stomach!

Based on a true story and definitely inspired by real events

Upgrades, weapons, bosses, enemies and all that jazz

Contains story*

Have you ever seen a honky-tonk man as naked as the day he was born? Contains full frontal pixel nudity!

Completely free of jazz fusion!

Procedurally generated metroidvania, whatever that means.

Do you like movies about gladiators?

これが読めれば日本語が読める。

(* This game is not recommended for anyone with a peanut allergy)

