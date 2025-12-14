Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3goo, Dimps Corporation, Nintendo Switch 2, The Rumble Fish 2

The Rumble Fish 2 Arrives On Nintendo Switch 2 This January

The Rumble Fish 2 will be released for the Nintendo Switch 2, as this version of the game will arrive with new options in late January

Article Summary The Rumble Fish 2 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in January 2026 with new features and updates.

Includes all upgrades from previous releases, plus exclusive Team Battle mode for Switch 2 players.

Enhanced graphics, online versus mode with rollback netcode, and robust training tools are featured.

Crossplay enabled between Nintendo Switch 2 and original Switch for seamless online matches.

Developer Dimps Corporation and publisher 3goo have confirmed a release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Rumble Fish 2. Basically, it's the same game you already know with all of the updates and improvements added over the past couple of years, as well as certain mechanics unlocked for the console. We ahve the finer details for you below, along with the latest trailer above, as this version will be released on January 22, 2026

The Rumble Fish 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

It is the end of the 20th century… A large-scale natural disaster struck the eastern area of a nation. It wiped out the financial sector and resulted in a staggering loss of life. At the dawn of the 21st century, the conglomerate PROBE-NEXUS, commonly known as Probe, began reconstruction efforts in that eastern area. Colossal capital and cutting-edge technology was poured into rebuilding it. Skyscrapers that put the old high-rises to shame along with the world's biggest shopping mall and recreational facilities. This was the dazzling birth of a symbol for the new century. It was christened Zone Prime. And now, in an undeveloped sector of its western block, there was an area known as the slums…

A legendary arcade game developed by Dimps in 2005. This fighting game gained popularity for its smooth visuals powered by S.M.A as well as the high level of strategy driven by its 2-gauge system. And with the addition of new current-gen features it's even easier to play. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition includes all the features introduced in the original console release back in 2022 (and content from post-launch Version 4.0), including an Online Versus Mode with rollback netcode, selectable aspect ratios, spectator mode, and a robust training mode with functions like recording and playback.

New Game Mode: Team Battle – Exclusively for the Switch 2, pick three of your favorite characters and take on your opponent's team. Available both online and offline.

– Exclusively for the Switch 2, pick three of your favorite characters and take on your opponent's team. Available both online and offline. Graphical Update – Experience the game with improved graphics.

– Experience the game with improved graphics. Crossplay with Nintendo Switch – Play with friends on Nintendo Switch via online

