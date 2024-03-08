Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

The Serpent & The Destroyer Arrive In Marvel Contest Of Champions

Kabam have dipped back into the world of Thor for two more additions being added to Marvel Contest Of Champions this week.

Kabam announced a new update is live in Marvel Contest Of Champions, as we got two new champions in The Serpent and The Destroyer. Both characters bring a little something new to the mix as you're getting hardened warriors who know only how you hurt you and show no remorse. We have a chunk of the update information for you below, as you can get the full details on the Version 43.1 update on their website.

The Serpent & The Destroyer All the power and fury of some of the most fearsome foes from Asgard have come for the potential represented by the World Tree. Cul Borson, The Serpent, has brought powerful armor known as The Destroyer and he shall not stop in his pursuit of power. The Contest needs a hero, it needs saving, it needs someone nuts enough to step toe to Tippy-Toe with a god. Luckily for us, Squirrel Girl is on the case.Make s ure you're feeling unbeatable before you face down The Serpent and The Destroyer! The Destroyer: When the Celestials threatened humanity with judgment and possible execution, Odin and the other All-Fathers crafted a weapon to oppose the Celestials and protect their human worshippers. Infusing a mysterious metal with the power of every All-Father, Odin built the mighty enchanted construct known as The Destroyer. With strength and durability surpassing even the legendary metal Uru, The Destroyer is a terrifying weapon of mindless devastation. The Serpent: In an age long past, when Earth was known as Aesheim, the eldest son of Bor Burison learned to draw terrible power from the fear of living beings. Aided by his brutal Worthy, Cul Borson gained such a stranglehold on the planet that to stop him, his brother Odin had to cleanse it of intelligent life. Prophecy declared that Odin could not kill his brother, and so the Serpent was sealed beneath the oceans as the millennia marched on. But now the God of Fear has returned, and the Nine Realms shall weep.

Trial of Symbiosis Calling all Summoners! Knull's army has launched a spontaneous attack on the Mutants of The Battlerealm, hoping to add to his collection of powerful monstrosities. Using the Symbiotes, he aims to claim our beloved Krakoan heroes for his cruel machinations. Luckily you're not alone. Nightcrawler, Magik, and Scarlet Witch have teamed up, and are ready to show that Mutants and Mystics have their own form of Symbiosis. They've devised a plan to cut off the head of the snake and take Knull and the symbiote threat out for good. Working together is imperative in seeking any leads that may guide you to Knull's refuge.

Marvel Contest Of Champions: X-Magica New Marvel Contest Of Champions epic themes stretching across multiple months of adventures in The Contest are coming! The first of these Sagas is X-Magica and will span from March 6 to June 5. Here's what you have to look forward to! In this first Saga X-Magica, we witness rising threats looming over the Mutants and Mystics of The Battlerealm. Heroes must unite these two disparate groups as they face constant attacks from fearsome foes. Knull and his army of Symbiotes have set their eye on the mutant island paradise of Krakoa, intent on consuming its inhabitants to add to his growing army of parasitic monstrosities. On the other side of The Battlerealm, Kingpin has begun his foray into the realm of arcane crime, starting with a highly lucrative heist targeting Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum. Seeing an opportunity to collaborate, Magik, Nightcrawler, and Scarlet Witch set about establishing an alliance between Mutants and Mystics in the hopes of saving both from these calamitous villains. Can the sorcerers push back Knull's rising tide of darkness and save Krakoa from annihilation? Can the X-Men dismantle Kingpin's magical mob of arcane empowered criminals? Find out in the first ever exciting Saga – X-Magica!

Alliance War Showcase A group of exceptional Alliance War Defenders, many of them carrying the Sugar Pill Tactic, have gathered in a new Quest and await your challenge! Experience the thrill of fighting powerful Defender placements from Master Tier Wars. Featuring both Sugar Pill and Decay Tactics, Defender-Focused Masteries, and a 2-hour Quest time limit, the Alliance War Showcase will premiere later this month. Are you ready for your path?

Winter of Woe Winter is here, and every two weeks, the next set of challenges will be made available to those who have become Paragon or higher! Challenging content that consists of one 1v1 Quest will be released and made available for two weeks at a time. Be warned, however, that these encounters are not for the faint of heart, and will cause you to be overcome with Woe. To further increase the trials set before you, each Quest will be accompanied by Solo Objectives for you to try to overcome!

Trader's Outpost A new permanent shop is here, run by the Elder of the Universe: The Trader! Collect Mysterium in Side Quests and trade them in for valuable bundles. Save up your Mysterium as you adventure through the months to get some of these resources and rewards when you need them!

