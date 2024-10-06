Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: The Sims

The Sims 4 To Add Life & Death Expansion Pack On Halloween

The power of life and death will soon be at your fingertips! Well, in The Sims 4, where a new expansion deals with the great beyond

Article Summary Explore life and death in Sims 4 with the new Halloween expansion pack launching on October 31 for $40.

Become a Grimtern in the Reaper Profession, guiding Sims in their journey from life to the afterlife.

Undertake classic funeral tasks as a Mortician or Funeral Director in the Undertaker Career.

Master the Netherworld Portal and excel in the Netherworld Department of Death to rise in ranks.

Electronic Arts and Maxis revealed a new expansion pack this week for The Sims 4, as they will add the Life & Death Expansion Pack On Halloween. The team is bragging that the pack will "uncover the secret to a fuller Sim life," but the reality is it will basically let you play as your own grim reaper with three different neighborhoods that have connections to a shadowy passage between life and whatever the afterlife holds. We have some details from their latest blog below, as the expansion will be released on October 31 for $40.

The Sims 4 – Life & Death Expansion Pack

In the Reaper Profession, Sims with an affinity for the afterlife can become Grimterns and work their way up to Reaper as they make a career out of facilitating the next phase of life for Sims. Work with Grim at the Netherworld Department of Death (N.W.D.D.) and even head off into the 'field.' Sims in this profession can experience reaper training with the all-around-good-guy-training-dummy, Kenny, maintain Grimtern Sims' scythes, practice reaping souls on practice dummies, and determine causes of deaths for reaped souls. At higher levels, Sims in this Career can even determine which souls they'll reap and which they'll return to life. Once retrieved, souls can be placed in the Netherworld Portal to meet the soul quota. Grimterns who meet the soul quote are eligible to become Employee of the Month.

The Undertaker Career is a classic career in which Sims will serve both the living and the dead. From grave digging to embalming, Sims, who pursues a career in the funeral industry, ensures all Sims can move on in peace. Specializing in this before-afterlife care prepares Sims for difficult moments like discussing end-of-life services or Contemplating Existence. Six feet in, they will be rewarded with a Plague Mask, a Murphy Membrane Bust, or a Corpus Commendation Plaque to honor their achievements. It has two branches that Sims can go down: either Mortician or Funeral Director.

