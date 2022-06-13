The Sims FreePlay & LEGO DOTS Come Together For New Collab

Electronic Arts revealed today they have a new partnership with LEGO as The Sims FreePlay starts a new collaboration with LEGO DOTS. As you might expect from a collaboration like this, the game is getting a ton of content related to the artistic toy. In fact, it's one of the bigger updates the mobile game has ever seen. You can only take part in this collaboration for about six weeks, but in it you'll be getting new outfits, new looks, tons of activities, a new space to explore, and a bunch of new items thrown into the mix. We have more from both parties below talking about this specific collab as it is officially live today.

Opening a new world of DOTS-inspired fun and in-game products, the collaboration will feature a limited-time LEGO DOTS x The Sims Live Event and a free LEGO DOTS pack, both of which are officially available from June 13th until July 24th. The limited-time 'LEGO DOTS x The Sims Live Event' allows players to complete a series of activities to unlock the exclusive items by crafting at Arts and Crafts Stations to gather resources over the course of the event. Once they have collected enough resources, Simmers can unlock up to ten exclusive DOTS products to put in their Sims' virtual home. This includes real-life products like banana pencil holder, candy land bracelet, message boards, rainbow bracelet, stick-on canvas, stitch-on canvas, panda tray, and ice cream picture frame, plus inspired décors like a stylish outfit for preteen Sims, bright wallpapers, fabulous flooring, and fun décor items full of bold colors and special patterns.

"We want to connect with LEGO DOTS fans in a new way and introduce DOTS to passionate Sims FreePlay players," said Marjorie Satgé Lopez, Global Marketing Manager of LEGO. "We can't wait to see the engagement from fans who fully emerge themselves in the Live Event and free pack, whether it's through crafting jewelry, decorating their Sims' houses with DOTS-inspired items, creating a LEGO DOTS message board design, or sharing their creations with other like-minded fans on social media." "Our game developers worked directly with the LEGO DOTS team for their guidance so that we could ensure that players felt their Sims were accurately interacting with the real-life products from their retail line, and we are excited about what we were able to achieve," said Danni Hindi, Game Producer of The Sims FreePlay. "Both The Sims FreePlay mobile game and DOTS are suited to be taken with you on the go, everywhere and anywhere! We are extremely excited to bring DOTS sets into our game – the patterns, likeness, and item scale – it took a lot of time and effort to get it absolutely right."