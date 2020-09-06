The Witcher 3 Is Getting A Next-Gen Version For PS5 & Xbox Series X

CD Projekt Red is aiming to make sure you have The Witcher 3 on the next series of consoles with a new version on the way. In an effort to try and compete with the massive marketing genius of where Skyrim seems to be everywhere, the devs announced this week that they will be bringing the game to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Now if you already own the game on one of the current-gen consoles, they're going to do like a lot of developers and offer you a free upgrade for the new version when you transfer the game over, so you won't have to buy it twice. However, for those of you who don't already own it, they're going all out so that your first purchase is an amazing one. first off by making it the Complete Edition, which will include all of the DLC content and other add-ons that have been included in the game until now.

But that's not all, according to the announcement made this past week, the game will be getting a wide range of visual and technical improvements across the board. Which includes "ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content". So no matter what you end up doing in The Witcher 3, it's going to look so much more glorious than you remember it. The company didn't put down an official release date and considering everyone and their mother at CD Projekt Red is working on Cyberpunk 2077 before it comes out, chances are you're not seeing the game this holiday season. If we had to take a guess, you're looking at Q3 or Q4 next year for them to actually dig in and do this right without it being a patch fest.