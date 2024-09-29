Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GrizzlyGames, Thronefall

Thronefall Will Finally Leave Early Access In Mid-October

After spending over a year in Early Access on Steam, Thronefall is finally going to release the full version in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Thronefall exits Early Access on Steam with a full release date set for October 11, 2024.

GrizzlyGames' strategy game blends simplified mechanics with hack-n-slash action.

The full release includes three new levels, more perks, enemies, and weapons to discover.

Quality-of-life improvements, like future wave info in the pause menu, enhance gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher GrizzlyGames confirmed that Thronefall will be leaving Early Access for a full release in mid-October. The game was originally released into Early Access back in April 2023, as the team provided players with a strategy game that had been stripped down of a lot of the extensive elements and replaced with some hack-n-slash mechanics to spice things up. Over time, they added new levels, a ton of perks, new hero units to work with, a new roguelike Endless mode, and several mini-modes. Now, the team is finally ready to release the game, as they've set a launch date for October 11, 2024. Along with the news came a brand-new trailer for you to check out, as you can see how far the game has progressed to today.

Thronefall

A strategy game without all the headaches? We've got you covered. Saddle the horses! See your kingdom come to life, fight gripping battles to defend it, and still be done in time for lunch. Thronefall is a classic strategy game without unnecessary complexity, plus some healthy hack-and-slay. Build up your base during the day and defend it 'til your last breath at night. Will you be able to strike the right balance between economy and defense? Do you need more archers, thicker walls, or an additional mill? Will you keep the enemies at bay with your longbow or charge your horse right into them? It's going to be a tough night, but nothing beats seeing the sun rise above your little kingdom to live another day.

New elements being added to the game at launch include:

Three More Levels (making a full campaign of 10 levels now)!

More perks, mutators, enemies, and weapons (so even more strategies to experiment with)

Various quality-of-life improvements (such as being able to see future wave info in the pause menu, etc.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!