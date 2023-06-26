Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Thrustmaster, Video Games | Tagged: controller, Thrustmaster, Viper TQS

Thrustmaster Reveals The New Viper TQS Controller

Those of you looking to fly high in PC simulation games will be able to do so with real Air Force gear as Thrustmaster unveiled the Viper TQS

Thrustmaster has dropped a brand new real-to-life gaming controller this week as they showed off the new Viper TQS (Throttle Quadrant System) controller. Debuting at FlightSimExpo 2023, the company revealed this 1:1 scale replica of the Viper TQS, a follow-up to their popular Hotas Cougar throttle released in 2002. They have gone out of their way to recreate the controls for the world's most widely-used modern multirole fighter aircraft, designed to perform with video games on PC, officially licensed by the U.S. Air Force. Depending on what you want to use, both individual parts and the two links together will be up for pre-order on August 23rd, officially releasing on October 11th. We got more info on it from the company below.

OFFICIAL REPLICA OF THE VIPER TQS

Take your cockpit to the next level of performance with this exclusive U.S. Air Force Viper TQS for PC. Experience unique ergonomics with a 1:1 scale replica featuring the metal handle casing from the legendary Viper.

UNIQUE FLIGHT KINEMATICS

You'll love the faithful replication of the Viper throttle's mechanical movement along its axis, with thrilling and smooth travel thanks to metal bearings. Viper TQS reproduces the real feeling with its legacy axis rail with access to Idle/Cutoff and Afterburner detents, via mechanical levers and handle rotation. It's also easy to switch to a 100% linear axis.

ICONIC DOGFIGHT FUNCTIONS

Viper TQS provides you with real-world sensations via features such as metal control knobs, a Chaff/Flare slap switch to deploy countermeasures in air combat, and blackout switches for better immersion in your dogfights.

ADJUSTABLE FRICTION

Enjoy firm, linear travel with no dead zones on the throttle thanks to the adjustable friction. Die-cast metal construction ensures constant friction that won't decrease over time, with 16-bit surgical precision thanks to the H.E.A.R.T (HallEffect AccuRate Technology) magnetic sensor.

VERSATILE AND VR-READY

Keep your enemies in your line of sight! Each of the 21 action buttons is easy to access — and easy to find, even if you're wearing a VR headset. You can also take advantage of the VR switch, allowing you to zoom in your Point of View so that you never miss any of the action.

SCALABLE THROTTLE

Unleash the potential of Viper TQS by expanding its flight and combat capabilities with Viper Panel (sold separately) — a high-quality, backlit add-on module with 43 buttons (including 11 virtual ones), landing gear lever, and jettison function (for emergencies), as well as one trim wheel (axis).

VIPER PANEL

Expand your combat capabilities with this exclusive U.S. Air Force Viper Panel for PC. Experience absolute realism thanks to the control panel's design, which replicates controls from the Viper cockpit — including landing gear lever with indicator lights.

ERGONOMIC FLIGHT CONTROLS

Get ready for intense takeoffs, combat and landings with 43 metal action buttons (including 11 virtual buttons), one trim wheel (axis), MODE and PGRM rotary selectors on the CMDS panel, plus jettison, laser sighting, jammer and weapon launch switches.

ADJUSTABLE BACKLIT PANEL

Viper Panel provides lifelike replica sensations as a backlit panel with adjustable indicator lights on the landing gear controls and TWA (Threat Warning Aux) panel for absolute realism!

