Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip Confirmed For Late May Release

Super Rare Originals has confirmed that Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip will be released on PC via Steam at the end of the month.

Article Summary "Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip" releases on Steam May 30, 2024 by Snekflat and Super Rare Originals.

Embark on a quirky space quest in Sprankelwater, packed with secrets and unique characters.

Customize a car into a space-faring vehicle with collected TURBO JUNK for interstellar travel.

Enjoy a heartwarming story, zany humor, and a joyful soundtrack from Wuppo's composer.

Indie game developer Snekflat and publisher Super Rare Originals have confirmed the official release date for Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip, as it arrives later this month. The game centers around Terry now wanting to take on an exciting new project: Launching himself into space. But in order to do that, he'll need to put together a proper system to get him and his car into space. Hence, the turbo trip you're going to engage in. The game has a new trailer above promoting the Steam release for May 30, 2024.

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip

In Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip, players step into the flip-flops of Terry, a dreamer with a wild goal: to launch himself into the cosmos in a car of his own invention. From the unassuming beginnings of a simple job application, Terry's adventure takes a giddy turn as he sets out to build the ultimate interstellar banger. Players can explore the tiny open world town of Sprankelwater, bursting with secrets to discover and a menagerie of unforgettable characters to meet (and annoy). Players will find themselves collecting an assortment of wacky items as they explore the world, but the real fun begins when it comes to souping up their trusty car. By collecting TURBO JUNK, players can transform their vehicle into a magnificent spacefaring machine, to help Terry achieve his astronaut dreams.With its heartwarming story, joyful soundtrack and side-splitting humor, Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip is the perfect escape for gamers of all ages seeking an endearing yet chaotic adventure.

Explore a densely packed, tiny, open-world town at any pace and in any way you like. Slow, fast, by foot, by car, by paraglider! It's up to you.

Uncover a wholesome story through hilarious interactions with weird Sprankelwaterians.

Collect TURBO JUNK and upgrade the boost capacity of Terry's very own car.

Catch insects, dig holes, destroy cars, become rich, wear hats.

Listen to a joyful and heart-warming soundtrack from the composer of Wuppo.

