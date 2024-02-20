Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kingmakers, Redemption Road Games

TinyBuild Games Announces Kingmakers For PC In 2024

Do you ever wish you could go back in time to fight honorable knights with a rocket launcher? Kingmakers will give you that chance.

Article Summary Kingmakers by tinyBuild Games to release on PC in 2024 with medieval sandbox warfare.

Travel back in time with modern weapons to alter history in a dying world.

Experience massive real-time battles with next-gen AI and procedural animations.

Engage in solo or co-op gameplay, commanding large armies and building fortifications.

Indie game developer Redemption Road Games and publisher tinyBuild Games announced their new game Kingmakers will be coming out sometime this year. In what truly feels like an indie game, this is a medieval sandbox action-strategy title in which you control an elite task force operative sent back in time to medieval England with modern weapons, tasked with changing the course of history to prevent an apocalypse. It's basically an excuse to have guns and knights in the same breath. You can check out the trailer and more info here as we now wait to see when it will be released.

Kingmakers

Kingmakers throws you back in time to the age of all-out medieval warfare. Save the future in an epic action-strategy sandbox featuring thousands of soldiers at the same time. Build your kingdom, grab your gun(s), and lead your armies into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op for up to four players.

Change History & Save the Future : You're the last hope in a dying world. Travel back 500 years to medieval England to change the course of a bloody war and, if you're lucky, stave off the apocalypse.

: You're the last hope in a dying world. Travel back 500 years to medieval England to change the course of a bloody war and, if you're lucky, stave off the apocalypse. Groundbreaking Medieval Simulation : Each battle runs as a fully real-time simulation with thousands of soldiers fighting simultaneously. Next-gen multi-threaded AI controls the decision-making and loyalty of every unit on the battlefield, combined with a unique procedural animation system for an unprecedented degree of character and combat fidelity.

: Each battle runs as a fully real-time simulation with thousands of soldiers fighting simultaneously. Next-gen multi-threaded AI controls the decision-making and loyalty of every unit on the battlefield, combined with a unique procedural animation system for an unprecedented degree of character and combat fidelity. Brings Guns (and a Lot More) to a Sword Fight : Use assault rifles, shotguns, grenade launchers, armored SUVs, bikes, attack helos, air strikes and more to make sure the history-altering goes smoothly. Put your sharpshooting skills to the test and wreak absolute havoc on the battlefield.

: Use assault rifles, shotguns, grenade launchers, armored SUVs, bikes, attack helos, air strikes and more to make sure the history-altering goes smoothly. Put your sharpshooting skills to the test and wreak absolute havoc on the battlefield. Command Your Troops in Battle : Seamlessly swap between combat and issuing orders at any time for endless strategic possibilities. Allocate legions of archers, swordsmen, spearmen, and cavalry, build fortifications, and plan your next move before diving right back into the fray.

: Seamlessly swap between combat and issuing orders at any time for endless strategic possibilities. Allocate legions of archers, swordsmen, spearmen, and cavalry, build fortifications, and plan your next move before diving right back into the fray. Conquer Solo or Team Up in Co-op: Up to three friends can lead their own armies alongside yours in online co-op. Work together to break down the enemy castle's defenses or defend allied strongholds against hordes of opponents. Prepare for an epic medieval multiplayer experience like no other.

