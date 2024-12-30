Posted in: Friday The 13th: The Game, Games, Gun Media, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: Friday the 13th

Tomorrow Is The Last Day You Can Play Friday The 13th: The Game

Let everyone in the camp know, tomorrow is the LAST CHANCE you have to play Friday The 13th: The Game before the servers shut down

Article Summary Last day to play Friday The 13th: The Game online is December 31, 2024.

Game removed from stores last year; servers shutting down now.

Launched in 2017, faced IP rights issues affecting development.

Dev teams now work on Texas Chain Saw and Ghostbusters games.

Attention campers! This is your final announcement that tomorrow, December 31, 2024, is the last day you can play Friday The 13th: The Game online. As you may recall, this time last year, the game was officially removed from every online shop, so you could no longer purchase the game. After that, players were given one calendar year to get as much as they could out of the game before Gun Interactive shut down the servers for good.

When Friday The 13th: The Game was originally released in 2017, it was one of the first massive asymmetrical PvE horror games out there (with only Dead By Daylight beating it by being released a year earlier) and had the golden ticket of having one of the most iconic horror film franchises attached to it that made it instantly appealing and a sensation on Twitch livestreams. It looked like the game was destined for great things, but unfortunately, it was that iconic IP and a long-running rights battle over it (which is split between multiple entities) that not only stalled development on the title but basically slowed any momentum it had and killed development plans as quickly as Jason Vorhees kills a teenage camper about to get laid.

It served both IllFonic and Gun Interactive well, as the two companies would go on to work on new titles in the same genre with different franchises. Gun Interactive currently produces The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game, while IllFonic has been producing Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, both of which have done well in their own ways. As far as seeing Jason in another video game, anything is possible if the right people can agree on something. Dead By Daylight fans have been screaming to have the killer added to the game for years, but the closest we've had in recent memory is his appearance as a fighter on the MultiVersus roster.

If you have the game and some friends, grab them and play a few rounds before the year comes to an end.

