Torchlight: Infinite Has Launched Season 7: Arcane

Torchlight: Infinite players have an all-new season of content to experience, as Season 7: Arcane brings a new character and growth system

Unlock Destiny, a growth system that customizes Pactspirit gameplay with Fates and Kismets.

Meet Iris, the newest hero, partnering with Spirit Magi for explosive or defensive strategies.

Explore expanded Spirit Magi lineup, revamped gear, co-op challenges, and endgame bosses.

Indie game developer and publisher XD Games has launched the latest season for Torchlight: Infinite, as Season 7: Arcane is now live. The season has added a number of things, including a new character with Iris, the Wheel of Destiny, a new growth system, and more. We have the notes for you here and a couple of videos, as the content is now live.

Torchlight: Infinite – Season 7: Arcana

The Arcana season introduces the Wheel of Destiny, symbolizing infinite cycles of fate. Tarot cards scattered throughout the Netherrealm stages present dynamic challenges such as:

The Sun: Expanding radiant energy that scorches the battlefield.

Expanding radiant energy that scorches the battlefield. The Hermit: Hidden assassins lurking in the shadows.

Hidden assassins lurking in the shadows. The Chariot: High-speed chariots demanding reflexes to dodge.

Successfully completing these trials unlocks the Tarot Secret Path, a board game-inspired mechanic filled with treasure chests, traps, and strategic opportunities. Use Notes of Arcana to influence your journey: skip traps, upgrade treasure rewards, or reveal hidden high-value chests.

Introducing Destiny: A New Growth System for Pactspirits

The Destiny mechanic reinvents Pactspirit gameplay, offering hunters the ability to install Fates and Kismets on talent nodes, replacing traditional effects. These enhancements provide:

Fates: Regular attribute boosts such as resistance or curse enhancements.

Regular attribute boosts such as resistance or curse enhancements. Kismets: Rare and powerful mechanics, including Dual Kismets, which open new build possibilities.

Whether reinforcing offensive or defensive builds, the Destiny system ensures unprecedented customization and depth for character growth.

New Hero: Iris, the Vigilant Breeze

The new season introduces Iris, a groundbreaking Hero who merges with Spirit Magi to unleash devastating elemental abilities or become their protector. Control Spirit Magi, push their abilities to the extreme, or amplify their survivability with Iris's Life Restoration capabilities. With Iris's debut, Torchlight: Infinite players can now choose between overwhelming force or steadfast support in battles for a truly versatile experience.

Expanded Spirit Magi Roster

Two new Spirit Magi join the fray to complete the five Spirit Magi lineup, offering unprecedented strategic possibilities for builds. The newest additions are:

Rock Magus: A physical-damage powerhouse with devastating area attacks and Whirlwind-style abilities.

A physical-damage powerhouse with devastating area attacks and Whirlwind-style abilities. Erosion Magus: Specializes in high-damage spike explosions and counter-attacks that trigger automatically upon taking damage.

Legendary Gear and Gameplay Enhancements

Season Arcana reworks legendary gear to elevate gameplay, improving items such as Lone Walker's Boots, and introducing new ones such as Evil Heart Armor. These changes promise exciting opportunities for ailment and trauma-focused builds.

Co-Op and Endgame Challenges

For hunters seeking cooperative gameplay, the City Defense event offers a limited-time challenge where teams must defend the Energy Crystal through 15 waves of relentless enemies. With seven difficulty levels and rewards including a legendary Pactspirit chest, teamwork and strategy are key. Endgame content like the Supreme Showdown and Boss Conquest also return, with new bosses and mechanics, including the Supreme: False God of Symbiosis, ensuring even seasoned hunters face the ultimate test of skill.

Plus Lots More!

As well as new content, this season introduces player-centric optimizations, including improvements to Trade House features and Time Transition Capsules. Plus, gameplay updates such as Hero Trait Balancing and Streamlined Pactspirit Systems have been designed to improve players' quality of life.

