Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight- Will Be Released This May

Phoenixx Games revealed the official release date for Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight- during the Tokyo Indie Game Summit.

Article Summary Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight- launches on Steam May 15, 2024.

Reimagine Gensokyo's fate with Reimu and Marisa in a mystery-packed RPG.

Strategize with 60+ characters and spells in turn-based dungeon adventures.

Featuring Tatsuyuki Toyota's music for an authentic Touhou Project experience.

Indie game developer Aquastyle and publisher Phoenixx Games have confirmed a release date for Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight-. During the Tokyo Indie Game Summit, the team revealed they will be publishing the turn-based RPG for PC via Steam on May 15, 2024. Along with the news came a brand new trailer for people to check out, which we have for you here, giving you a basic rundown of the game with some Japanese commentary. Enjoy the video while we wait for the game to arrive this Spring.

Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight-

After defeat in battle, Reimu Hakurei has fallen unconscious, waking in the pillaged Hakurei Shrine with no recollection of recent events. With the help of Touhou heroine Marisa Kirisame, embark on a quest to piece together the mystery lost to memory, and save Gensokyo from destruction at the hands of an unknown enemy. Defend Gensokyo alongside one of 60+ Touhou characters, each with their own distinct attributes. Dive into dungeons in search of supplies to rebuild the Hakurei Shrine to its former glory, collecting weapons, usable items, and 20 different spells along the way. Confront a cadre of diverse enemies including fairies, vampires, and supernatural shapeshifters that lie in wait during every dungeon dive.

Strategically position the team to unleash melee strikes or ranged Danmaku attacks, and equip special spells that can deal damage across the entire screen. Ration rice balls and green tea to teammates to manage mana supplies, and keep an eye on Reimu's stamina levels — she'll receive damage over time when her levels reach zero. Advance through dungeons enacting spells to illuminate unexplored map tiles, or risk triggering traps that stun, cause blindness, spread poison among team members, or even disarm equipped gear. As a Touhou Project fan game title, enjoy a full-fledged Touhou experience with a star-studded voice cast and background music by Tatsuyuki Toyota (soundtrack, Super Robot Wars DD, Super Robot Wars 30).

