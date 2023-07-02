Posted in: Games, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Marvelous Inc., Touhou: New World

Touhou: New World Confirms Digital Launch Dates

We now have a clearer picture of when we'll see certain versions of Touhou: New World be released in North America and Europe.

XSEED Games took the time this week to confirm when we will be seeing Touhou: New World be released digitally around the world. We know the game will launch for PlayStation consoles digitally in North America and Europe on September 12th, following release on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on July 13th. The standard edition will be going for $25, but the Digital Deluxe edition on PC, which includes a digital soundtrack and artbook, will be going for $35. The Digital Deluxe edition contents will also be sold separately on PC if you desire with the soundtrack going for $10, and the digital artbook going for $5.

"Touhou: New World returns players to Gensokyo, a supernatural world that both humans and the spirits known as youkai call home. While far from idyllic, life for residents is relatively uneventful; that is until the mystical barrier protecting it is breached by an outsider harboring an obsession with the supernatural realm, bringing chaos to both Gensokyo and the world beyond. It's up to shrine maiden Reimu and her magician friend Marisa to uncover the true source of the chaos and restore peace to both worlds, dodging magical bullet barrages and battling a menagerie of mystical creatures along the way!"

Enemies may unleash fountains of projectiles, but they can be countered by inflicting heavy damage with spell cards, dealing powerful blows with exorcism sticks, and slowing attacks with well-timed guards. Get to Know Gensokyo: Help friendly Gensokyo residents by finding lost souls, investigating strange areas, and engaging in mock battles. Players will be rewarded handsomely, and they might learn a tip or two to aid them in their quest.

