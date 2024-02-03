Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sour Lemon Studios, Tower Of Dreams

Tower Of Dreams Announced For Release This Summer

Sour Lemon Studios confirmed their latest game, Tower Of Dreams, will be coming out for both Nintendo Switch and PC this summer.

Article Summary Sour Lemon Studios unveils Tower Of Dreams for PC and Switch.

Retro throwback vibes meet roguelike mechanics in new indie title.

Dream Knight protagonist battles in pixel-art, procedurally generated tower.

Customize your journey with 36 items, upgrades, and unique armor sets.

Indie game developer and publisher Sour Lemon Studios has announced their new game, Tower Of Dreams, will be released this summer for PC and Nintendo Switch. This is a retro-vibes title that will take you back to early NES/Genesis days, as you will turn your sword into a pogo-stick and take on enemies in this vertical roguelike platformer. You can check out the trailer here with more info below, as they tentatively have the date for this game set for June.

Tower Of Dreams

Embark on your adventures as the Dream Knight, wielding your sword against an array of enemies blocking your ascent through a mystical tower. Pogo off these enemies to reach new heights and navigate the game's obstacles as you ascend. Secrets lie within this tower, and uncovering them may be the key to unlocking your true strength. Discover 36 diverse items to temporarily boost your abilities and permanent upgrades that strengthen your combat skills. Fight through side areas and hand-crafted levels with your newfound strength to claim this tower for yourself! Accompany the Dream Knight through a world of retro pixel art and standout colors. While uncovering the tower's secrets, players may unlock additional in-game cosmetics and armor sets for a customizable experience. Pass through the four floors of this mystical tower to encounter new upgrades for your ascent and new enemies guarding your path. With these features, no two runs are the same, meaning it's up to you to lead your knight to victory!

Genre-Bending Gameplay: Experience the nostalgia of a retro vertical platformer combined with challenging roguelike combat.

Experience the nostalgia of a retro vertical platformer combined with challenging roguelike combat. King of the Hill: Ascend Tower of Dream's four floors, each with a unique set of obstacles and challenges.

Ascend Tower of Dream's four floors, each with a unique set of obstacles and challenges. Knight-in-Training: 36 unique items are available throughout the game, strengthening your knight's skills as you face off against more difficult enemies.

36 unique items are available throughout the game, strengthening your knight's skills as you face off against more difficult enemies. Partner in Crime: Progress through the game to unlock additional armor sets and cosmetics to customize your run!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!