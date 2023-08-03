Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: tower of god, Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Gets New Character Named Hwaryun

Tower Of God: New World has received a new update from Netmarble, giving you access to a new character by the name of Hwaryun.

Netmarble released a new update this week for Tower Of God: New World, bringing with it some new content and a brand new hero for you to fight with named Hwaryun. The mobile RPG title has given players a new update to the story with Act 5: Evankhell's Deep-Sea Fish, as well as a variety of newly added content and several limited-time events. We got more details on all of it below from the devs as it is available right now.

"Hwaryun jumps towards the Weakpoint enemy to deal her ATK, or she can swing her staff to deal ATK to other enemies, knocking them back from the fight. Additionally, Hwaryun can increase nearby allies' Swiftness and their ATK, while creating a barrier equal to ATK. The new main Story Act 5, 'Evankhell's Deep-Sea Fish,' is now available uncovering new stories surrounding Evankhell: Clues from the Past, Administrator's Test, and Royal Enforcement Division. To celebrate Tower of God: New Worlds' first update, players can enjoy multiple events and earn various rewards."

Hwaryeon Mission Event: Players who clear in-game missions related to Hwaryeon (Reach Proficiency, Reach Rapport and Reach Limit Break Tier) can earn many rewards such as the Normal Summon Ticket, Battle Log, and more.

Players who clear in-game missions related to Hwaryeon (Reach Proficiency, Reach Rapport and Reach Limit Break Tier) can earn many rewards such as the Normal Summon Ticket, Battle Log, and more. 2023 Vacation Campaign Eve Check-in: Starting today through August 16, players who check-in to the game will have the opportunity to receive a variety of rewards including Shinsu, EXP, Normal Summon Tickets, Suspendium and more.

Starting today through August 16, players who check-in to the game will have the opportunity to receive a variety of rewards including Shinsu, EXP, Normal Summon Tickets, Suspendium and more. Alliance Expedition: The event is divided into two phases: the Search Phase and the Boss Phase. During the Search Phase (available until August 9), players will work with alliance members to find Alliance Weapons. These weapons can be used during the Boss Phase to use the Alliance Skill. When entering the Boss Phase, Alliance Points are earned according to the amount of damage dealt to the Boss. Various rewards based on the player's rank will be provided once the season ends.

