TR-49 Will Launch Later This Month on PC & Mobile

Experience a new narrative deduction game wrapped in an audio drama, as TR-49 will be released later this month on mobile and PC

Immerse yourself in a WWII-themed audio drama as you solve puzzles and uncover hidden secrets.

Interact with a vast archive of books, letters, and journals inside a mysterious wartime machine.

Dynamic dialogue and original soundtrack enhance this gripping, text-rich mystery adventure.

Developer and publisher Inkle Studios have revealed the official release date for TR-49, as the game will launch in a couple of weeks for both PC via Steam and iOS. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a narrative deduction game presented in the form of an audio drama, where you'll have to follow the story and piece together the clues to a WWII puzzle that has been left dormant for a long time. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game will launch on January 21, 2026.

TR-49

A voice is saying your name. A WWII-era machine, long hidden in a church basement, whirs to life. Through a crackling speaker, a man asks you to find a stolen book. He only knows the title. Time is running out. The machine, created by Bletchley Park engineers Cecil Caulderly and Beatrice Dooler, contains a vast archive of obscure books, letters, and journals fed in over the span of fifty years in an attempt to crack the code of reality. As their lives fell apart, the machine kept working. Navigate the computer's archive. Link its obscure texts and uncover its creators' secrets. Communicate with the man behind the speaker to figure out your role in this mystery. Destroy the book at the core of the machine — before it's too late.

Deduce links through the archive to locate hidden sources. Unravel the stories and unearth the secrets of the books' authors and the machine's creators. Map the archive and find the book that will rewrite the world. Talk with your handler at any time, creating a dynamic audio drama that responds as you explore. Featuring the voices of Rebekah McLoughlin (The SCP Archives, Eternal Threads), Paul Warren (A Highland Song, Viewfinder, The Séance of Blake Manor) and Phillipe Bosher (Baldur's Gate 3, Doctor Who, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy). Original soundtrack by Laurence Chapman (A Highland Song, Heaven's Vault, The Mask of the Rose).

