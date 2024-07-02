Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: transformers, Transformers: Galactic Trails

Transformers: Galactic Trails Announced For October Release

Outright Games revealed an all-new Transformers title today, as Transformers: Galactic Trails brings a mix of racing and combat.

Article Summary Transformers: Galactic Trails is revealed for an October release with racing and combat action.

Outright Games partners with Hasbro to bring Autobots and Decepticons to PC and consoles.

Play as Bumblebee, Megatron, Optimus Prime, and more in a single-player campaign or local multiplayer.

Level up with Prime Relics, unlock new characters/skins, and enjoy various game modes and circuits.

Outright Games revealed an all-new Transformers title today, as they have teamed with Hasbro to create Transformers: Galactic Trails. This is a bit of a mash-up title, as players will be able to choose their favorite character from a list of Autobots and Decepticons to face off in a series of trials. The game will mix racing with combat as you'll transform and roll out into a number of different scenarios to prove yourself. Take on the single-player campaign or face off against a friend, but either way, you're getting real action out of the game featuring characters from the iconic franchise of robots in disguise. We have more info about it here with the announcement trailer, as the game is currently slated to be released on PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, on October 11, 2024.

Transformers: Galactic Trails

After the evil Nemesis Prime steals the Prime Relics, the Autobots and Decepticons must set out on a rip-roaring adventure to recover these artifacts and control the incredible powers they bestow. Fans can play as iconic Autobots or Decepticons, including Bumblebee, Megatron, Elita-1, and Optimus Prime, and race across battle-race circuits to collect relics and beat opponents. The gameplay incorporates both traditional arcade racing in vehicle form and dynamic combat in bot form, as players must defeat enemies and make it to the finish line.

As players progress and collect new relics, they will level up their skills and unlock new iconic playable characters and skins. Two game modes are available: play Galactic Trials to progress through levels and collect relics in single-player mode. In Arcade mode, grab a friend with a two-player, local multiplayer and enter a quick race, creating a custom racing experience with your track, character, and weapons, or enter location-based specialized tournaments.

