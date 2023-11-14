Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade

Tremere Clan Revealed For Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

The second clan for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been revealed as Paradox Interactive introduce us to the Tremere.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive unveils the Tremere clan for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Tremere are powerful mages with disciplines in Blood Sorcery within the franchise.

Full details on Tremere's abilities will be released early 2024 with a teaser out now.

Next clan reveal scheduled for November 30 during the PC Gaming Show livestream.

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have revealed the next clan found in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as the Tremere rear their heads. One of the most powerful clans in the entire franchise, they are basically a walking weapon with the ability to draw their own blood out of their bodies and use it in various ways to attack their prey or enemy vampires. They're basically experts in Blood Sorcery, giving them Discipline powers that can shape vitae in any way they see fit to do the most damage. As it was with the first reveal of The Brujah, this is basically an introduction to the clan letting you know they're here, however, the complete list of Disciplines for the Tremere will be available in early 2024, and the next vampiric clan to be revealed on November 30 during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted livestream. For now, you can read up on what little info they released about the clan below, as well as see the 15-second teaser trailer, as we patiently wait for more info.

From the ashes of the attack on their main chantry, the Tremere know the clan is injured but far from fallen. In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the Tremere use their power to control their own blood and of their foes. Those who choose to assign Phyre to the Tremere clan benefit from long-distance attacks, attacking with their own vitae, and even rip the blood out of the veins of their enemy. As a Tremere in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, you use your arcane powers to control your own Blood and that of your foes. The playstyle is rewarding when keeping your distance in combat, making enemies scream in agony as you boil their blood, shaping your own vitae into projectiles, or even ripping the blood from their veins.

