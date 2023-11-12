Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Shows Off The Brujah

We finally get our first look at one of the clans in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as the Brujah will be a part of the game.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive unveils the Brujah clan in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

The Brujah specialize in powerful melee combat with unique vampiric Disciplines.

Joining the Brujah means mastering charge attacks to overpower and maneuver enemies.

More details about the Brujah clan’s abilities will be released in early 2024.

Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have revealed the first clan for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as the Brujah make their presence known. One of the most powerful groups in the entire franchise, the Brujah will specialize in melee combat with signature vampiric abilities they are calling Disciplines. If you choose to join the Brujah, the clan will be rewarded for jumping into the fray, as you'll be able to use the Brujah's charge Discipline to gain momentum, grab enemies, drag them around, and slam them into walls. You can check out the trailer and more info from the developers below, as we will learn more about the clan in 2024.

"Brujah is the learned clan, the clan of radicals, the clan commonly misjudged as punks looking for trouble; the Brujah are guided by passion and dedication to an ideal. And if they have the supernatural strength to back that passion up, who are you to argue? Rebellion unites their blood, whether that rebellion is of the subtle lend me your ears kind or the fists out, fire in the streets sack of Rome kind is down to the individual. If you're a player who leaves the shadows to the cowards, knows the frontline is where the fun is, and idealistically rebels against power, Brujah is your clan."

"In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Clan Brujah will offer a brutal melee playstyle with its abilities (in Vampire: The Masquerade, known as Disciplines) getting you into the fray and rewarding you for staying there. Exemplified in the video, our Brujah uses charge to gain a burst of momentum, grab an enemy, drag them with you, and body slam them into a wall. Don't assume you're limited to charging just one enemy, either. In early 2024, we'll be back with a complete list of Brujah discipline powers you will be able to use in the game."

