Tron: Catalyst Announced For PC & Consoles in 2025

Big Fan Games have revealed Tron: Catalyst is in the works for release in 2025, as the new title comes to PC and consoles

Article Summary Tron: Catalyst announced for PC & consoles, set to release in 2025 with a new story-driven adventure.

Developed by Bithell Games, the game is a sequel to Tron: Identity, continuing the Arq Grid saga.

Players become Exo, a program with Glitch power, battling foes and exploring the immersive Arq Grid.

Master combat and explore locations while unlocking secrets & upgrading abilities with Data Shards.

Tron is getting a brand-new video game next year, as Tron: Catalyst has been revealed for both PC and consoles. The game is being published by Big Fan Games, a subsidiary of Devolver Digital, as they're working together with developer Bithell Games in collaboration with Disney Games. The title serves as a bit of a sequel to Tron: Identity, as they continue the story of the Arq Grid from the first game with a new adventure centered around the power of Glitch Loop. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will arrive sometime next year.

Tron: Catalyst pulls you back into the world of Disney's Tron to battle multiple opposing factions in the latest imaginative story from Bithell Games (Thomas Was Alone, Subsurface Circular, Tron: Identity). Tron: Catalyst is an all-new story-driven, isometric action-adventure game set in the immersive and diverse locations of the Arq Grid introduced in Tron: Identity. Play as Exo, a highly resilient and resourceful program wielding an unexpected power known as the Glitch, gaining strength and abilities that the overlords of the Arq Grid's crumbling society seek to bring under control. Ride Light Cycles, engage in Identity Disc combat, and more as you're relentlessly pursued through the city and beyond by Conn, a malevolent program with an agenda of his own while uncovering more about the glitches that threaten the stability of this world.

Battle a legion of fearsome enemy programs in melee and ranged combat, both on foot and while riding a Light Cycle. Master advanced techniques like parrying and Disc kicks to gain the upper hand while exploring the Arq Grid and collecting Data Shards to upgrade your code base with new abilities. Dive into an original Tron storyline. Meet the programs of the Arq Grid, uncover their secrets, and fight to survive in a chase across the city and outlands. Playing as Exo, a courier working in this grid's capital city, your life is turned upside down when a mysterious package explodes, granting you powers beyond any program's normal function. With the Arq Grid's ruthless 'peacekeepers' in hot pursuit, you'll unlock the mysteries of this grid and learn what kind of hero it needs you to become.

