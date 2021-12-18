Trove Launches Their Holiday Event For Some Seasonal Fun

Gamigo Group has released a new update into Trove this week as they have launched their seasonal Snowfest event. Starting this week and running all the way until December 28th, this is basically a chance for players to go take on new quests, play a brand-new mini-game, and be given several chances to earn many new rewards over the next two weeks. So not a long event, but something fun you can take part in that will earn you some bonuses before the game goes back to normal before the end of the year. Not sure if they're planning a NYE event considering the timing, but it wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

The Trove Snowfest completely transforms its Hub into a Winter Wonderland filled with snow, wrapped presents, and plenty of holiday-themed decorations sprinkled throughout. Once Trovians are done walking in our winter wonderland, they can partake in a number of new wintery questlines and collections to receive some COOL rewards. These gifts include the Gardener and Tundra Champion skins, new allies like Lil' Chillio II, Prancing Present, Rudy, and Mopes, the Ice Cart magrider, the Trovian Express mount, and the Gift Giver's banner.

For Trovians looking to show off their pitching arms, the Bomber Royale Winter Edition Mode is the perfect place. This fast-paced and quick snowball fight is sure to put players in the holiday spirit as they dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge incoming attacks while retaliating with their own flings of frosty fury. Just remember the golden rule of snowball fights – NO ICEBALLS! Considering this time of year is known to be the season of giving, Trovians can head to the Donation Station to offer resources for the greater good. Huge-hearted players will also be able to earn some amazing goodies in the process in addition to the warm feeling of doing good for others.