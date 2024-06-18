Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Trove - Rising Tides

Trove Officially Releases New Rising Tides Update

Trove has released the new Rising Tides update this week, bringing players more adventures with an aquatic theme and more.

Article Summary Explore Rising Tides, Trove's new aquatic update with fresh content and challenges.

Befriend Saltwater Sam in Trove for Fishing lessons, battle The Depths faction.

Test your skills in the new UBER-12 tier and Rune Vault Dungeons across all biomes.

Enhance gear to Mystic level and indulge in the revamped Runecrafting system.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has revealed the latest update for Trove as players will experience the Rising Tides. The new content will take you to a sunken biome filled with new creatures, new challenges, and some voxel-themed thalassophobia. The content is out right now, as we have a new trailer and info below on it before you dive in.

Trove – Rising Tides

Along with a new biome, the update also adds a new Delve level, modified difficulty updates, a new five-star dungeon, new resources, and a new Lovecraftian-inspired enemy faction called The Depths to battle. But never fear, familiar friendly faces have arrived at a new outpost to lend their aid: Saltwater Sam and his crew! Face these challenges and aim to conquer a new UBER rank (tier of difficulty), UBER-12, greatly expanding Trove 's endgame. Put this newfound power to the test in the Rune Vault Dungeon Type, available across all biomes, and biomes now feature new resources only available at UBER-12.

Friendly Factions and Fishy Foes: Befriend Saltwater Sam's Crew, who, despite their name, are quite sweet and will even teach players the Fishing profession. Then, face off against the Lovecraftian enemy faction The Depths, hoping to take players down!

Befriend Saltwater Sam's Crew, who, despite their name, are quite sweet and will even teach players the Fishing profession. Then, face off against the Lovecraftian enemy faction The Depths, hoping to take players down! New Delve and Advanced Difficulty: Dive deep underwater to discover a new, castle-themed Delve, an aquatic palace opulent enough to give Atlantis a run for its money. Ancient and monolithic, this Delve features difficulty modifiers and the brand new UBER level (UBER-12) to make this a serious challenge.

Dive deep underwater to discover a new, castle-themed Delve, an aquatic palace opulent enough to give Atlantis a run for its money. Ancient and monolithic, this Delve features difficulty modifiers and the brand new UBER level (UBER-12) to make this a serious challenge. Revamped Runecrafting: Secure new resources to use when crafting Runes, and equip those Runes to the Tome Equipment slot for powerful buffs! An all-new Progression Tree (similar to that of Gearcrafting) also allows players to specialize, becoming Rune Smiths, Seekers, and Soldiers, depending on if they prefer to craft Runes, collect resources, or consume those buffs for power.

Secure new resources to use when crafting Runes, and equip those Runes to the Tome Equipment slot for powerful buffs! An all-new Progression Tree (similar to that of Gearcrafting) also allows players to specialize, becoming Rune Smiths, Seekers, and Soldiers, depending on if they prefer to craft Runes, collect resources, or consume those buffs for power. Let's Get Mystical: Upgrade Crystal 5 gear to the new Mystic level and roam the world of Trove in newly introduced gear styles. Upgrades are the only way to obtain Mystic level gear, meaning that only Trove 's fiercest and most committed fighters can acquire this loot!

