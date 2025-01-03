Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Trove

Trove Releases New RenewUs 2025 Event This Week

Trove has a new event that has launched this morning, as they are kicking off the new year the right way with the RenewUs 2025 event

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has launched a new event in Trove this week, as the RenewUs 2025 event is now live. Taking a cue from how everyone says they're going to the gym as a resolution, the team has added some new activities you can do until January 14 that revolve around doing just that. We have more info below and a trailer to show off what you'll be doing.

Trove – RenewUs 2025

During RenewUs, Trove players can seek out the ever-so-energetic Heavyweight Champion Garx in the hub's event arena to do "exercises" in exchange for Garx Exercise Tokens and Effort of Champions items, used to craft event rewards. When players complete any exercise, however, they must combat exhaustion by crafting and drinking a "GARX-ADE" beverage before they can continue their fitness journey. Players celebrating RenewUs can craft two new athletic allies, one new ergonomic mount, and one new sparring magrider. Dungeons will also drop six new Armored Spandex Helmet styles, as well as a framework for a Boxing Ring that can be placed in Cornerstones and Club Worlds! Trove is an open-world multiplayer sandbox that takes players on a journey through countless realms, tasking them with completing quests and defeating enemies of all shapes and sizes along the way.

Cubular Classes: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes.

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time. Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

