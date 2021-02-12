Try Hards Launches New Shows On Insomniac TV Through Twitch

A new set of shows have launched on Insomniac TV via Twitch which will kick off on Monday, February 14th as you'll experience Try Hards. The shows will be hosted by Brittani Johnson as they will meld gaming and dance culture together into a competition between the two. As you can see from the schedule below, each day there will be a new set of games that people will face off against each other in, trying to determine who is the better of the two. We got more info on them below as the first episode will kick off at 2pm PT this Monday.

In every episode of Try Hards, two DJs will take on two professional gamers. Predictably, with one of electronic music's most respected names HARD, you can expect appearances from the world's top DJs, covering the dance music spectrum from EDM and house to hip-hop and future bass. The competition will be fierce, but the vibes will be high, as gaming and dance music collide on the virtual playing field. Hosted by long-time gaming personality Brittani Johnson (E3, G4TV), Season One of Try Hards will feature 6 weeks of streaming with 3 episodes of gaming and 1 recap show. Each daily broadcast will center around a gaming theme, with Monday's focus on lighthearted titles like Super Smash Brothers, Fall Guys and Rocket League, Tuesdays revolving around first person shooters such as Call of Duty and Fortnite and Wednesday tackling sports games like FIFA and NBA 2K. Fridays will see Johnson recap the week's highlights with behind the scenes footage, bloopers and gossip as well as update fans on the latest gaming news. Week One will include some of the industry's most explosive DJs like leading bassline producer Chris Lorenzo, 'anthem house' trio Cheat Codes, genre-blending Australian superstar Wax Motif, g-house maestro Born Dirty, and Danl from West Coast trap outfit Gladiator along with pop music superstar AJ Mitchell and gamers like Renée Reynosa, Di3seL, kenjiGX, and JTheReaper.