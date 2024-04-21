Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Turtle Beach, Video Games | Tagged: Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Unveiled Several New Items Being Released This May

Turtle Beach revealed a few new gaming items coming out this May, including three new headsets, a TKL keyboard, and a new mouse.

Turtle Beach had several new items available for players to check out, as they have five gaming peripherals hitting their shop next month. Among the new items are three new gaming headsets at different levels of awesomeness, depending on how hard you want to go as far as audio and design. They're also offering up a new streamlined gaming mouse, as well as a new TKL keyboard for your gaming needs. We have the details on all five of them below.

Turtle Beach has revealed a newly redesigned version of its best-selling Stealth 600 wireless multiplatform headset series, now entering its third generation. This newest Stealth 600 offers low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity and now features the brand's powerful signature 50mm Nanoclear drivers. It also has an astounding 80-hour battery life, AI-driven microphone noise reduction, and much more. The Designed for Xbox version will be available in Black or White, as will the PlayStation version. A PC version will also be available in Black.

Turtle Beach is also expanding its best-selling wireless multiplatform Stealth headset series with the introduction of the new Stealth 500, providing gamers with the brand's signature high-quality gaming audio, plus low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, an adjustable floating headband, and best-in-class 40-hour battery life. The Designed for Xbox Stealth 500 comes in Black, as does its PlayStation and PC counterparts.

For groundbreaking PC gaming audio, Turtle Beach has unveiled the Atlas Air – the first wireless open back PC gaming headset supporting high-fidelity 24-bit audio. The Atlas Air's precision 40mm drivers pair with its revolutionary open back earcup design to produce ultra-clear natural audio quality for total immersion on PC. The Atlas Air is extremely comfortable and lightweight at just 301 grams – one of the lightest gaming headsets in its class. It comes equipped with low-latency 2.4GHz wireless plus Bluetooth to connect with Windows PCs, PS5™ & PS4™, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, and is also able to connect in wired mode via its 3.5mm jack and included cable. The Atlas Air also features immersive Waves 3D audio, a high-bandwidth 16kHz microphone, plus up to 50-hours of battery life. Additionally, PC gamers will be able to further customize their Atlas Air with the mod pack featuring a separate headband strap and ear cushions available in Pink, Purple, or Blue for $24.99/£29.99/€19.99 MSRP.

The Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL Pro Magnetic Mechanical RGB PC Gaming Keyboard delivers pro-level performance in a compact TenKeyLess (TKL) footprint. Equipped with magnetic Hall Effect switches for reliable, silky smooth key presses rated at a 150M click lifecycle, the Vulcan II TKL Pro's keys feature a fully adjustable actuation point from 0.1mm to 4mm. Plus, with the Rapid Trigger setting, PC gamers have faster, more precise movement control with less downtime between key presses. Per-key RGB, AIMO™ intelligent lighting, five on-board profiles, and analog features, including controller emulation and up to three multiple inputs per key, can be customized using Turtle Beach's new Swarm™ II desktop software. The Vulcan II TKL Pro comes in Black or White.

Turtle Beach's Burst II Air Ultra-Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse satisfies PC gamers' need for speed with an incredible, best-in-class 47g weight. The Burst II Air is designed for quick flick shots and the fastest players with Turtle Beach's smooth yet precise Owl-Eye 26K DPI optical sensor with 650 IPS (16.5m/s) tracking speed. Blazing fast TITAN Optical Switches with adjustable debounce provides a long-lasting 100 million click life cycle, while click tensioning and lightspeed actuation deliver unprecedented speed and precision. Dual wireless connectivity offers low-latency 2.4GHz wireless for gaming (up to 40 hours of continuous use) and Bluetooth (up to 120 hours), all in a right-handed symmetrical, solid top shell design. Included grip tape and extra PTFE skates allow players to further customize their feel. The Burst II Air comes in Black or White.

