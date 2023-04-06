Two Point Campus Launches Free Spring Update

SEGA and Two Point Studios have given Two Point Campus a free update this week, bringing all things Spring to the game, as well as Easter content. The team have given you a ton of new cosmetics and items to place throughout the campus, as well as some bonus content that all had to deal with Spring and Easter. We have the details for you below as this update will only be available for free for the next two weeks.

"Spring is in the air, and Two Point Campus is ready to celebrate Easter with an eggcellent new update! The critically acclaimed university management sim game from Two Point Studios, has just released the Two Point Campus: Spring Update, bringing fans a blooming lovely variety of new items, a new outfit, and an egg-citing new Challenge mode level involving a campus-wide egg hunt! Two Point County's Wiggy Silverbottom has been burying his priceless collection of Fitzpocket eggs all over Two Point County as part of his latest extravagant venture. In a brand-new Challenge mode level, players are tasked to take part in the Egg & Silver Spoon Race to locate Silverbottom's precious buried treasure that is hidden deep underground. Players can then use the colorful eggs to decorate their campus, or they can be sold if they wish to earn some extra cash."

"Along with the egg hunt, the Spring update for Two Point Campus introduces a new costume, the cute Bunny Ears outfit, and fun Spring-themed items such as chocolate bunnies, decorative chicks and a massive placeable egg. With plenty of fun and fantastical courses for players to explore, they must provide their students and teachers with everything they need to help them thrive and survive in the academic year. The Spring Update for Two Point Campus is available for free now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and runs until April 21st, 2023. The Update will launch on Nintendo Switch next week and will run until April 21st."